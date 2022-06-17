Hay fever horrors: 10 annoying things people ALWAYS say to hay fever sufferers Yes, we've taken antihistamines

If, like the Duchess of Cambridge, you suffer from hay fever, chances are well-meaning family and colleagues have offered you 'advice' which was actually incredibly annoying.

For anyone hit with hay fever each year, it's likely you've heard these 'genius' suggestions year in year out. And when you've got itchy eyes, a runny nose and a tickly throat, you can be forgiven for finding the unsolicited advice somewhat grating…

1. “Have you taken any medication?”

Oh my gosh, why didn’t I think of that? What a truly genius idea. Slow clap for you.

2. “You should put Vaseline around your nose”

Yes, we know it catches pollen but who wants to look like they have a sweaty upper lip all day? Certainly not us.

3. “You should try local honey”

Oh excuse us while we go put our best bee keeper outfit on...

4. “You should wash your bed sheets every night to get rid of the pollen”

Honestly, who’s got time for that?

5. “Gin and Tonic apparently works...”

Maybe if you have twenty of them and forget your own name as well as your god-awful hay fever.

6. “You should shower before bed”

You should mind your own business, Janet. And anyway, Love Island is on. No one gets between us and our ITV2 fix.

7. “Should you be drinking that wine? Alcohol makes your hay fever worse”

Not even Chris Hemsworth dabbing our nose every ten minutes could make this ok, so booze will have to do. Cheers!

8. “You probably shouldn’t wear mascara if you’re going to rub your eyes”

You should probably pipe down and mind your own business.

9. “Have you heard you can get fined for driving while taking hay fever medication?”

Sorry, I was drowsy with another one of your mundane questions.

10. “Do you have a spare tissue?”

Not to sound stingy but having forked out approximately £23,567 on Kleenex so far this summer, we think you should buy your own.

11. “Mine’s worse than yours because...”

Since when was hay fever an Olympic sport? There are no winners in this. Just losers.

12. “Oh, I’ve never had hay fever...”

Well whoopey doo for you.

