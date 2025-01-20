The uncomfortable moment Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are spotted not clapping during Donald Trump's inauguration speech

Donald Trump didn't mince his words as he took to the stage on the day of his inauguration to give a speech in front of the crowds, including his family and former presidents.

He used the opportunity to make a dig at Joe Biden, saying that he wasn't able to "manage even a simple crisis at home," while Joe sat alongside Kamala Harris in the front row alongside Trump.

Both Biden and Harris were spotted not clapping at one point in Trump's speech, as he spoke about the recent shooting incident, where he was targeted during a rally in Pennsylvania back in June.

WATCH: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spotted not clapping during Donald Trump's speech

The footage - which can be watched below - saw Trump's remarks on being saved in order to "make America great again," met with a round of applause and many standing ovations, while Joe and Kamala remained quietly seated.

5 surprising Donald Trump facts © Getty Images 1. Pet hates He is one of only three US presidents never to have had any presidential pets. When he assumed office in 2016, he was the first in 100 years not to have pets in the White House, with only James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson abstaining before then. 2. Man of convictions He is the first ever convicted felon to become president of the United States after being sentenced on 34 different charges pertaining to his hush money case in New York City in 2024. 3. Till divorce do us part He has been married three times: to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1990, Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, and current wife Melania Trump in 2005. 4. Lights, cameos, action He has made a slew of cameos on popular TV shows and movies, such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sex and the City, Two Weeks Notice, Zoolander, and The Nanny, among others. 5. Alcohol free He claims never to have drunk alcohol in his life, inspired by older brother Fred “Freddy” Trump Jr who was an alcoholic and died in 1981 aged 42 from a heart attack linked to years of alcohol abuse.

In his speech in part, Trump said: "My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed, their freedom. From this moment on America’s decline is over.

He continued: "Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency and loyalty of America’s government. Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250 year history, and I’ve learned a lot along the way.

"The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed to take my life.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the inauguration

"Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."

Also in the speech, he spoke about his policies, including harline immigration laws, reimposing American control over the Panama Canal, and announced a "national energy emergency," creating external revenue service.

© AFP via Getty Images Trump pictured while taking the oath

At the end of his speech, he promised Americans that he would be working towards a "golden age".

He said: "In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly, but we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism.

© Getty Images Trump's family were all in attendance to support him

"Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable. America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and good will. We will be prosperous, we will be proud, we will be strong, and we will win like never before.

"We will not be conquered. We will not be intimidated. We will not be broken, and we will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation.

"We will stand bravely, we will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans, the future is ours, and our golden age has just begun."