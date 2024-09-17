Sofia Vergara confuses fans with giant engagement ring one year after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara, 52, hit the headlines for many reasons after attending the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Not only did she iconically eat a burger at the glamorous afterparty, but she also sparked speculation with her outfit. The Modern Family star – who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Netflix miniseries Griselda – looked stunning in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress in a pillar-box red color, with a strapless sweetheart neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette and a full-length skirt.

© Instagram

She accessorised with diamond rings from Lorraine Schwartz, who designed Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian and Beyoncé's engagement rings.

Posing for a photo with her chin resting on her hand, Sofia showed off the pear-shaped diamond on a delicate band on her fourth finger, nestled next to a smaller version on her pinkie finger.

© Kevin Mazur Sofia turned heads in a strapless red gown on the red carpet

Despite the fact it was on her right hand, many were prompted to ask if she was engaged.

Sofia simply captioned the Instagram photo by tagging Lorraine Schwartz and adding an engagement ring emoji. One fan commented: "Is she already engaged?!" while others replied: "A woman can buy herself a diamond ring," and: "No. It's the wrong hand."

The confusion could have been because it is customary for brides-to-be to wear their jewellery on their right hand in some countries such as Spain, Greece, Brazil and Colombia, and the latter is Sofia's heritage.

Sofia's marriages

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their split in 2023

Sofia finalised her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2024 after announcing their split eight months earlier in 2023.

The couple tied the knot in 2015, but she revealed their seven-year marriage ended because they had different views on having children.

"I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she told El País.

Referring to her son Manolo Gonzalez, whom she shares with her ex Joe Gonzalez, Sofia added: "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

Sofia's award night

Sofia's Emmy nomination for Griselda Blanco marked a significant milestone since she was the first Latina born in a Latin country – Colombia – to be recognized in this category. "Wow," Sofía exclaimed in a statement released after her nomination was announced.

She added: "I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodie [Foster for True Detective], Brie [Larson for Lessons in Chemistry], Juno [Temple for Fargo], and Naomi [Watts for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans], incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year."

While Jodie took home the award, Sofia still appeared to enjoy her evening as she was spotted feasting on a burger as she perched on a sofa and watched the screening.

"I didn't get an Emmy but I got a hamburger," she joked next to the clip shared on Instagram.

