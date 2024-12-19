Sydney Sweeney stuns in risque photoshoot after silencing body shamers

Sydney Sweeney has once again taken center stage, this time with a bold and breathtaking photoshoot atop a New York City rooftop.

The Euphoria star, 27, shared a series of captivating images and videos on Instagram on Wednesday, leaving fans in awe of her confidence and style.

In the photos, Sydney posed topless, draped only in a cozy brown knit cardigan, which she left open to reveal her toned figure. The look was paired with casual blue jeans and white sneakers, accessorized by a chic Miu Miu purse.

One standout video featured Sydney pulling up the designer bag to playfully cover her chest, exuding a carefree and daring energy.

The shoot, set against the iconic New York skyline, showcased Sydney’s natural beauty and bold fashion sense. While undeniably provocative, the images seemed to carry a deeper message, reminding fans to embrace their bodies unapologetically.

This empowering post comes after Sydney faced a wave of criticism for her appearance in a bikini earlier this year. Despite her status as a rising Hollywood star, with acclaimed roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney found herself subjected to harsh body-shaming comments online.

Sydney stuns in latest shoot

In a recent montage shared to Instagram, Sydney highlighted some of the cruel remarks she’s received. Phrases like "too pale," "needs to lose a few pounds around the middle," and "an average chunky Yankee girl" flashed across the screen. One commenter even called her "frumpy," while another took aim at her face with the harsh term "butterface."

Instead of letting the negativity bring her down, Sydney clapped back in the best way possible—by showing off her impressive fitness journey. In a series of gym clips and photos, she flaunted her sculpted physique, the result of intense training for her upcoming role as pioneering boxer Christy Martin.

Sydney faced body shaming

The transformation was nothing short of inspiring, with Sydney showcasing her toned arms, powerful punches, and undeniable dedication to the craft.

Among the footage were shots of Sydney sparring in the boxing ring, working with a punching bag, and flexing her muscles—proof that she’s channeling her energy into building strength and resilience.

© GC Images Sydney stuns in NYC

Sydney’s post also touched on a more significant issue—Hollywood’s culture of tearing women down. In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, the Madame Web actress called out the industry’s performative support for women.

"It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down," she said. "Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard—hoping to achieve whatever dreams they may have—and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done."

Sydney didn’t hold back, criticizing the industry’s frequent mantra of "women empowering women," which she claims is often little more than a façade. "All of it is fake and a front for all the other stuff they say behind everyone’s back," she added.

Sydney Sweeney Miu Miu Bandana Mini Skirt

The Immaculate star theorized that this behavior stems from long-standing societal conditioning. “Our entire lives, we were raised—and it’s a generational problem—to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything,” she explained.

Rather than succumbing to this toxic mindset, Sydney is determined to chart her own path. “Let’s all lift each other up,” she urged. “I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?”