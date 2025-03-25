GMA's Robin Roberts' then-and-now photos leave fans astounded

Robin Roberts took a walk down memory lane this week and shared throwback photos to celebrate her love of basketball.

The former baller posted snapshots on Instagram from over the years as she captioned her post: "It’s the time of year I always look forward to! With the Big Dance well underway…remembering some of the fun we’ve had over the years covering college hoops. My Goddaughter Luvy also tagged along with me in 2017! #GMA50 #MemorableMoments."

In the images, Robin sported an array of different hairstyles and rocked jet black tresses and bangs in two standout pictures.

Fans remarked on her fashion choices over the years too and couldn't wait to comment on the post.

Many commended her commitment to sports and broadcasting and for being a female sporting inspiration.

Robin is a former basketball player, having played for Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was a standout performer and is now in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

After her basketball career, she transitioned to sports broadcasting, working for ESPN and ABC.

Robin has received numerous awards and honors, including the WNBA Inspiration Award in 2008, the 2001 WBCA Mel Greenberg Media Award, and the 2004 Billie Jean King Contribution Award.

She had wanted to become a professional athlete with tennis in sight but she ended up on a different path.

"On that hot and steamy tennis court in Mississippi I would dream of being at Wimbledon… Well you know what? I did get to Wimbledon," she reminisced on GMA. "I didn't have a tennis racket in my hands, I had an ESPN microphone. It still was every bit as gratifying."

She continued: "I want to be a professional athlete but there's this little thing called ability and I didn't quite have it.

"Everyone always says, 'Follow your passion.' Well I'm passionate about sports. I had an interest in journalism and I thought I'd marry the two. Quickly it changed, though, to being passionate about journalism and storytelling and that sports was just one of my many interests."

Robin has been an anchor for Good Morning America since 2005.

She reflected on her career when she said: "I'm a black, gay woman. You've got to think differently and things are going to be difficult. I'm not crying about it and I'm not whining about it. I acknowledge and say to myself, 'find a way,' and I think that's what I've done all my life. I've found a way to achieve goals that I've set for myself."