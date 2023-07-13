GMA's Robin Roberts and Amber Laign prepare for double-dose of joy ahead of wedding

The TV host is planning to tie the knot with her longtime partner this year

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have had a wonderful year with plenty to be grateful for and this month will be extra special for the couple as they have a double-dose of joy headed their way.

The Good Morning America host, 62, and fiancee, 47, announced earlier this year that they're finally planning to tie the knot in 2023. But before that happens, Robin and Amber will ring in their 18th anniversary of their first date on July 21 and another emotional milestone too.

Around the same time last year, Amber rang the bell in hospital after completing radiation treatment for breast cancer.

Amber's cancer diagnosis was announced in an emotional video on Robin's Instagram page in February 2022.She later revealed how they discovered her condition, during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She explained: "Like many people, she had put off going to the doctor during the pandemic. And at the end of last year, she followed through with a regular exam and it was discovered.

Robin and Amber have been together for almost two decades

"The message is: get those regular exams, it could save your life," she concluded to a round of applause from the audience.

The frightening health ordeal made their plans to wed, even more special and fans were delighted when Robin confessed this was the year it would hopefully happen.

Robin's GMA family will also likely be at their wedding

Robin has not revealed too much about her upcoming big day since announcing the news in January. It could well be that the TV favorite decides to get married in Key West, Florida, the very place she and Amber love going to on a regular basis.

They are looking forward to their nuptials, and in an Instagram conversation between Amber and her famous friend, Tommy DiDario, she revealed some new information about the big day.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Robin says she's getting married this year

"I think the universe is telling us to rendezvous somewhere soon," Tommy wrote in reply to GMA star Lara Spencer's post about her travels.

Amber quickly responded: "The wedding!!", hinting that planning is going well.

The couple met on a blind date and have been together ever since, with Amber being there for Robin during her own public health battles.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber have been through a lot together

The GMA star has battled both breast cancer and a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant.

They have a loving and supportive relationship but it's also rather unique, as they decided long ago not to live together.

Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City during the week while working on GMA, and Amber remains at their home in Connecticut.