Kylie Minogue forced to cancel tour - details

Kylie Minogue took to Instagram on Friday night to share the upsetting news that she has "succumbed" to illness, and as a result, has had to postpone a run of her European show dates.

The 57-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, took to Instagram to share the upsetting news of her ill-health, apologising profusely to her dedicated fans.

Writing on Instagram Stories, Kylie explained: "Hi lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of The Tension Tour.

"I made it over the finish line (yay), but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (hello laryngitis). I've tried my best to recover fast to start our next run of shows on Monday, but I'm afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform my best for you."

The singer apologised, writing: "I'm so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled."

© Getty Images Kylie Minogue has been forced ot postpone European tour dtes

All is not lost, as she added: "Please keep hold of your tickets, we're doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I'll miss you next week. And, I can't wait to see you. Love Kylie xxx".

The Australian popstar has already performed more than a dozen shows in the UK, with the last date taking place on 6 June in Glasgow.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Kylie Minogue is five months into an eight month tour

What is laryngitis?

According to the NHS, laryngitis is when your voice box or vocal cords in the throat become irritated or swollen. Symptoms include a sore throat and a continuous cough, as well as voice loss – not what Kylie needs when she has to be on stage!

Laryngitis usually goes away by itself in one to two weeks, but those suffering are recommended to speak as little as possible and avoid whispering too, as this can strain the voice.

Kylie's busy schedule

As well as touring, Kylie has been busy launching two new fragrances, Lovers Noir and Lovers Fleur, and in an exclusive chat with HELLO! about the new scents, Kylie revealed the wellness habit she always follows on tour – and it could be helpful for her current illness.

Kylie Minogue recently launched two new scents

"I love to have a small number of things around me that make me feel good. Not too many, or it becomes overwhelming, but some favourite comfort items," Kylie began, adding: "This will sound like a weird wellness item, but I like to travel with mini salt lamps: lighting is key to creating ambience."

As well as ambiance, salt lamps are believed to purify the air, improve mood, and potentially enhance sleep – all helpful when you're under the weather.

Here's hoping Kylie is on the mend soon!