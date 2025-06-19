Serena Williams, 43, stuns fans with jaw-dropping bikini photo

Serena Williams, 43, has shared a new stunning bikini photo that has been getting a lot of much-deserved attention online.

The tennis champion posted a carousel of pictures on her social media page and the main shot showed the star wearing a brown top and black bottom, which she paired with a black headband and a sleek bun.

The athlete expressed that in this era of her life, she's focusing on her health. Serena shared in her caption that she had just concluded her second cryotherapy.

© Instagram The legend looked ageless in her latest picture

The second picture in the set displayed Serena rubbing her shoulders with white gloves inside the cold room, in an effort to stay warm. And it looks like she progressed her stamina since her first time because she noted that she "lasted the full three minutes this time."

The star's new routine is already proving to be worth it for her, being that she confirmed: "I can feel a difference from last time." The grand-slam champion shared that she "can't wait to share [her] wellness journey" with her over eight million followers.

© Instagram Serena underwent cryotherapy

Some of those followers just happened to be some of the biggest names in entertainment. The post garnered more 63,461 likes, with some of them being from Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Sha 'Carri Richardson and Deborah Roberts.

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles showed support by commenting: "You look amazing. That body, oh my," with a fire and heart emoji.

© Instagram The star retired in 2022, but she still works out regularly

Just a week ago, Serena posted a carousel set from her first appointment. The legend jokingly struck an avant-garde pose in her sports bra and biker shorts and wrote: "I was crying to make cryotherapy couture. I failed."

She added: "Day one I did 2 minutes 45 seconds at -110 degrees. Let's see how long I last tomorrow." The medical practice of cryotherapy uses extremely cold temperatures to get rid of abnormal tissue, and liquid nitrogen or argon gas is used in the process.

Some of the benefits include a reduction in oxidative stress, inflammation and pain. It also helps improve joint function, leg pain, and supports fibromyalgia relief.

© Getty Serena shared that she's in a "wellness journey"

Although Serena may have just added cryotherapy to her schedule, the athlete already has a wellness routine down packed, which certainly helps the star remain ageless.

Serena did retire in 2022, but she's still just as dedicated to regularly working out. She shared with Vogue: "I do HIIT (high-intensity interval training), a little stretching, a little strength training, but mostly cardio training."

The sports icon does most of her cardio exercise using a smart gym company called Tonal, which she invested in, by riding on her Peloton bike, or using the elliptical. By the looks of it, when it comes to her intense workouts, hard work certainly does pay off.