Millie Bobby Brown's $300k+ 'rarest' diamond ring is her 'luxury' investment

Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in a lavish ceremony last year, and ever since, she's been wearing the most gorgeous collection of diamonds.

The Stranger Things actress' engagement ring, which belonged to her mother, is complemented by a stunning wedding band that she started wearing after they tied the knot.

However, her meaningful jewellery is not the only stunning ring she has in her collection. Taking to Instagram recently, Millie shared a mirror selfie showing off a dazzling pink diamond ring that she proudly wears on her right hand.

© GC Images Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seen on March 11, 2025 in New York City

Millie Bobby Brown's dazzling and 'rare' diamond ring

The photo in question shows Millie taking the photo in her mirror while looking sensational in a pink ensemble complete with a delicate cowl neck showing off the jewelled detailing on the bust. The pink outfit, pink makeup and pink nails complement the pink diamond so elegantly.

The snap also provides us with a close-up glimpse of her wedding ring which appears to be a sparkling band sitting underneath a huge, cushion-cut halo on a pavé band.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie's sparkling wedding ring made the ultimate accessory

While it differs from the wedding bands, her pink diamond ring is no less impressive and sentimental, and it turns out the diamond itself makes the ring one of the "rarest" ever.

Maxwell Stone, an expert in diamonds and fine jewellery from UK-based retailer, Steven Stone, took a closer look at the stunning piece of jewellery and gave fascinating insight on its value and why it's Millie's "investment" piece.

"Millie's ring features a dazzling oval-cut pink gemstone set within a delicate halo of smaller diamonds, creating a romantic and feminine look," Maxwell says.

© @florencebymillscoffee Millie has a gorgeous ring collection

"While it's difficult to determine the exact carat weight from the photo alone, the centre stone appears to be under two carats. However, what it may lack in size, it more than makes up for in rarity."

Maxwell adds: "Judging by its vivid hue and sparkle, the gem is likely to be a natural pink diamond – one of the rarest and most valuable coloured diamonds in the world.

"A high-quality pink diamond of this size could easily be worth $300,000 or more – especially if it boasts strong saturation, clarity, and an expertly cut shape.

"She's not just making a fashion statement – she's wearing a piece of investment-worthy luxury that's as rare as it is radiant."

© AFP via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown at the SAG Awards in February this year

The near-disaster story behind Millie Bobby Brown's engagement ring collection

Although Millie is not short on beautiful rings in her collection, she has revealed in the past that when her now-husband Jake Bongiovi, son of rock frontman Jon Bon Jovi, proposed while they were scuba-diving, she nearly lost her engagement ring in the water.

She told Jimmy Fallon: "Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together. He gives me like a shell, and I like, turn it over and it's a ring."

© Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi wed in 2024

Millie added: "So, I was like 'Okay'", gesturing with her hand that her answer was 'Yes'. "I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

However, when they got to the surface, disaster struck as her engagement ring slipped off her finger and plummeted through the water. Fortunately, the ring was retrieved just in time.

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged while on a scuba diving trip with his famous parents

"[Jake said], 'You know, I bought you this ring because your mom wouldn't let me take her ring,' Which is the one I'm wearing, this is my mom's ring," Millie said.

"And my mum was like, 'Absolutely not, Jake. You're not taking my ring down there. I know you'll drop it,' and sure enough, he did."