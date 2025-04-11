Jennifer Aniston shows off killer ab workout in sprawling home gym in $14.8 million mansion

For decades, Jennifer Aniston has been a fixture on motivational mood boards for anyone seeking fitness inspiration. Fans have long been eager to uncover the secrets behind her age-defying glow and sculpted physique – and now, it seems the actress is finally answering their calls.

Jennifer revealed exactly what keeps her in such toned shape – and it features her sprawling home gym located in her $14.8 million Mediterranean-style farmhouse in Montecito.

Jennifer Aniston reveals killer workout routine The actress gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek inside her luxe home gym

The 56-year-old took to her Instagram to share a video of her workout routine. The Friends actress was sure to amp up the gym-girl chic as she donned a bright pink sports bra and a pair of navy leggings. Jennifer scraped back her luscious blonde locks into an effortless updo while she opted for minimal makeup.

In the video, Jennifer demonstrated how she does a Pvolve workout – a full-body fitness method that combines low-impact exercises with resistance equipment. The star is an ambassador for the brand and launched the new "Sculpt Anywhere" campaign and travel bundle on Thursday.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston shared her fitness routine

Jennifer’s luxurious home gym is a wellness haven, complete with mirrored walls and a spacious floor laid out with yoga mats and neatly arranged barbells. In one corner, her personal treadmill stands ready, while a sleek wooden cabinet topped with a TV anchors the center of the room. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a tranquil view of her serene backyard, where palm trees stand just beyond the glass.

Jennifer's home

The actress purchased the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom abode back in 2022. Jennifer purchased the home from Oprah Winfrey, with the beach enclave lying north of Los Angeles. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Jennifer shared her passion for home renovation projects. "I love putting homes together and creating spaces," she said.

© Getty Jennifer's home is close to Montecito's best beaches

"I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process."

© Instagram Jennifer's bathroom is stunning

Jennifer's workout routine

Jennifer opened up to Today about her current fitness routines and shared that her go-to routine is called the "sculpt and burn". "You can hit every part of your body pretty efficiently," she explained.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jennifer Aniston featuring her dog Clyde while working out

"I love the way we start the workouts with a big heart-opening (pose), getting into a staggered stance then opening our arms and twisting get our joints all warm and mobilized."

Jennifer's workout is easy to recreate at home as it combines simple equipment like ankle bands and gliders with bodyweight exercises. "You can curate your workouts given your time, space, equipment, what part of the body you want to work out," she added.