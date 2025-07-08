Sharon Osbourne admits 'people will be shocked' as she teases big reveal

Sharon Osbourne admitted that "people will be shocked" when she finally reveals the name of the band she kicked off the lineup of Ozzy Osbourne's final show with Black Sabbath.

The 72-year-old revealed that the band was disinvited from performing at the "Back to the Beginning" concert, which took place on July 5, because they "wanted to make a profit".

Big reveal

Not one to shy away from ruffling some feathers, Sharon will soon name and shame the band now that Ozzy's farewell show is over.

"It's not the time to make a profit," she told Billboard ahead of the event. "After the show, I'll let everybody know who it was. I think people will be shocked," she added.

© Getty Images Sharon will reveal which band was booted from the 'Back to the Beginning' lineup

In June, Sharon revealed that she kicked the unnamed band "off the bill" after an argument with their manager, who made up "lies".

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath," she told Metal Hammer.

"And it was probably the worst way I've felt in years. And I don't care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn't know me. And he's now going around making up [expletive] lies because I threw his band off the bill."

© Getty Images Sharon said the band wanted to 'make a profit'

Sharon wasn't concerned about any backlash over the last-minute change, adding: "I don't care what people say. Because do you know what? I don't love them.

"I care about people who love me, what they say about me. You can't care what an industry says, because you don't love them, so how can it hurt you? It doesn't."

"Back to the Beginning" saw Ozzy reunite with Black Sabbath for the first time in two decades at Birmingham's Villa Park.

© Getty Images Ozzy performed while sitting on a throne

Ozzy, who revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, performed from a black winged throne after support from an incredible lineup that included Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, and more.

However, there were two acts Sharon "would have loved" to have added to the bill, but sadly couldn't make possible.

"There are two bands that we would have loved to have been there, but they couldn't because they're working that day," she told Music Business Worldwide.

© Getty Images Sharon is now 'done' with the music industry

"And that was Judas Priest, a local band, and Angus [Young] from AC/DC, because he's always been a huge supporter of Ozzy's."

Sharon has been Ozzy's manager for decades, but she confessed she is now "done" with the music industry following his farewell show.

"I've been doing this since I was 15, and I'm done,” she told Billboard. "We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore."

© Getty Images Sharon and Ozzy are looking forward to not following an itinerary

Meanwhile, the show wasn't just memorable for Ozzy and Sharon, but also their daughter, Kelly, who got engaged to her boyfriend, Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

The Slipknot DJ, 48, got down on one knee and proposed to Kelly backstage, totally blindsiding Ozzy, who jokingly said to Sid in the proposal video: "You're not marrying my daughter" before dropping his jaw at her incredible $100k engagement ring.

While he was surprised by the timing of the proposal, Ozzy knew it was coming as Sharon confirmed to TMZ that Sid had asked for Kelly's hand in marriage "a while back".