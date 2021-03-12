Kelsea Ballerini wows in eye-catching retro yellow bikini

Country star Kelsea Ballerini has got all her fans talking as she covered the April issue of Shape in a retro yellow bikini.

MORE: Selena Gomez sunbathes in retro bikini for poolside photo at LA home

The Love Me Like You Mean It singer was kneeling on a pristine white bed in the eye-catching swimwear, flashing a sweet smile at the camera.

"Thrilled to be on the cover of @shape April issue chatting about finding peace in undone plans, finding less is more sometimes, and finding joy in doing things my way," the country singer captioned her post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini shows off killer shoe collection after TikTok trend

Fans went wild for Kelsea's post, with one writing: "SMOKIN HOT!!!! You look freakin killer, so proud of you," while another wrote: "Excuse me ma'am! Who gave you permission!" alongside a flame and heart emoji.

Another fan called the Peter Pan singer a "beauty" with a fourth adding: "Beautiful. Sunny inside and out."

Speaking to Shape about her diet, the singer called herself an "80/20 person" when it comes to what she eats.

The star sizzled in the yellow bikini

"I try to do what's good for me 80 percent of the time," she explained. "The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life.

"I run through the McDonald's drive-through once a month, and it's fine. Sometimes I'll have a little too much wine, and that's OK too."

Speaking about times when she might be unhealthy, she added: "I've spent so much of my life feeling guilty for things that I eat or having an unhealthy relationship with food or the gym or whatever.

MORE: Sofia Vergara showcases natural blonde hair whilst wearing sizzling bikini

MORE: Halle Berry wows fans in bikini bottoms and a knotted t-shirt

"So I just try to be nice to myself and do what's good for me. And when I don't, I start again the next day."

Kelsea also spoke about her fitness routine with trainer of five years, Erin Oprea, explaining that they train three days a week over Zoom with strength training intervals.

Kelsea lives with husband Morgan Evans

She admitted that they "cram it all into 45 minutes and call it a day" adding that their routines helped her to understand that exercise "isn't necessarily for the way I look; it's also about the way I feel."

The country singer also revealed that she sometimes has bad days when it comes to working out, saying: "There are days when I take lots of breaks between sets and it's not the best workout in the world, and that's OK.

"I don't ever want working out to feel like a punishment – like I'm doing this because I didn't do something else right."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.