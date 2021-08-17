Kelsea Ballerini made a bold statement on Tuesday with a photo and emotional message which she shared on Instagram.

The country singer stripped down to her underwear for a filter-free and untouched image of herself which she admitted she was incredibly proud of.

In the picture, Kelsea was lying down and wearing striped knickers and a bra top. She was beaming from ear to ear and looked amazing.

She captioned the post: "Honestly, if ya would've told me a few years ago I'd be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouching...I woulda..(running emoji).

"But I'm proud of the personal growth I've had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and lifestyle. Vulnerable? yes, but happy. thanks @aerie for having me along for the reallll ride. #AeriePartner #AerieREAL."

Kelsea posed for the underwear brand Aerie

Her fans went wild for the message and wrote: "I love this picture but also love arie! You're amazing!" while another said: "I am SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!" and a third commented: "Confidence is beautiful. You wear it well, Kelsea."

The star is preparing to go on tour and on Monday she once again took to social media with a photo onboard a plane.

She wrote: "nash, nyc, vegas. for the next seventy-four days straight, i'm thankful to be back at it," and added: "lmk what show you’re coming to?!"

Kelsea is proud of her relationship with her body

Kelsea will perform in Sin City on 20 August which will mark the start of her 40 concert tour. She'll end at the Hollywood Bowl on 27 October.

Kelsea will need to be in tip-top condition to take on the exhausting performances and she recently opened up about her wellness regime to Shape magazine.

She said: "I try to do what's good for me 80 percent of the time," she explained. "The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life.

"I run through the McDonald's drive-through once a month, and it's fine. Sometimes I'll have a little too much wine, and that's OK too."

Speaking about times when she might be unhealthy, she added: "I've spent so much of my life feeling guilty for things that I eat or having an unhealthy relationship with food or the gym or whatever.

"So I just try to be nice to myself and do what's good for me. And when I don't, I start again the next day."

