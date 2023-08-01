Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's luxurious $5 million family home in Montecito – and how you can stay there yourself

The Oscar-winner resides in the community alongside stars like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, and more

Last month, Ken opened up his Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse to anyone with a love of pink. Now, Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up her manse to those curious about the goop lifestyle by renting out the guest house of her Montecito, California home on Airbnb.

The actress, 50, announced on Tuesday that she would be giving two lucky guests the opportunity to spend a night at her home in the community known for housing the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, and more.

© Stephen Paul The interior of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest home listed on Airbnb

In a bio shared on the Airbnb website, the Oscar-winner shared: "My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity. I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we're building at goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends."

Gwyneth shares her home, valued at nearly $5 million, with husband Brad Falchuk and her children Apple and Moses Martin, shared with ex-husband Chris Martin.

© Stephen Paul The pool area of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest home listed on Airbnb

"Whether you're seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you'll get as much joy out of the home as I do," she continued. "Plus, I've loaded up your stay with some of my favorite goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul."

Several photos from inside the house showcase the luxe yet homely touches in the interior design, from gleaming gold bathroom fixtures and marbled walls, to the plus couches and chairs, expansive greenery, and accents of wood.

© Stephen Paul The exterior of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest home listed on Airbnb

The one bed-one bath home features a cozy queen bed for up to two residents, a large pool with several loungers and a dining area set up nearby, a fireplace, and several modern appliances.

Some of the perks promised during the stay include a "guided transcendental meditation session to empower the mind," and a "relaxing spa day featuring Paltrow's favorite goop Beauty essentials, such as the brand's award-winning Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator."

© Stephen Paul The bathroom of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest home listed on Airbnb

goop inspired meals and snacks are also on the menu, with the stay including a "nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal to refuel the body and an abundance of goop products to continue the luxuriating journey long after the stay."

Gwyneth herself will be there to greet guests upon their arrival before they begin their stay. Her host bio on the website reads: "I hope this stay will give you a glimpse into what we do at goop, which is provide an indispensable resource for finding products, tools, tips and experts – across the beauty, fashion, food and wellness worlds – that bring more agency, depth and joy to life."

© Stephen Paul The bedroom of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest home listed on Airbnb

Those looking to stay at the guest house can request to book on August 15, starting at 10 AM PST, on their website for a one-night experience on September 9. Take a look at more pictures from the home below: