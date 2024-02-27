Ricki Lake turns heads in swimsuit and heels as she shares 'then and now' photos

Ricki Lake slipped back into the same swimsuit she posed in almost two decades ago to further show off her weight loss transformation on Tuesday.

Taking to instagram, the 55-year-old Hairspray actress posted a throwback magazine cover from 2007 in which wore a flirty red one-piece after going from a size 24 to size 4.

She then added a photo of herself today, wearing the exact same swimwear which she'd teamed with a pair of sky-high heels.

"Then and now. 2007-2024," she wrote alongside the images. "I held onto this #NormaKamali one- piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again.

@sashacharninmorrison remember that day? @usweekly #nofilter #nomakeup #hardwork #thisis55 #grateful #strong #happy #healthy #proud."

Her photos sparked a huge reaction from fans who commented on her slimmed-down appearance.

"Hard work pays off," wrote one, while another added: "You look just as fabulous now at 55 as you did on that cover! Absolutely gorgeous and inspirational."

The post comes as Ricki revealed she's lost 30lb after prioritising her health.

© Stefanie Keenan Ricki posing on the red carpet ahead of her health makeover

She and her husband, Ross Burningham, embarked on a wellbeing journey four months ago and have each shed a significant amount of weight.

Ricki said she now weighs 140 pounds and feels incredibly proud of herself, especially as they've achieved their goals without the aid of pharmaceuticals.

© Photo: Getty Images Ricki and her husband have put their health first

Alongside a photo of herself posing in the mirror wearing figure-flattering workout gear, Ricki wrote: "Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort."

Ricki's weight loss is made even more impressive as she expressed concern about the difficulties of shifting the pounds while going through perimenopause.

© Stefanie Keenan Ricki's husband has also lost weight

“Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past," she remarked, but then quipped: "I am so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong."

Ricki promised to delve deeper into the specifics of their health regimen in a future post.

"Suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years," Ricki told her fans. "(I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”. #healthy #fitat55 #proud #thisis55."

