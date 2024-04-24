Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ricki Lake reveals further weight loss after surpassing goal of 140lbs
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover health-and-fitness

Ricki Lake reveals further weight loss after surpassing goal of 140lbs - 'Best shape of my life at 55'

The former chat show host once weighed 260lbs 

2 minutes ago
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Share this:

Ricki Lake is still well and truly on her wellness bandwagon. 

The Hairspray actress has made her health her priority and lost weight in the process and now she's revealed she's surpassed her initial target. 

In February, Ricki said she had lost 30lbs after she and her husband, Ross Burningham, committed to a plan four months earlier. 

ricki lake husband© Photo: Getty Images
Ricki and her husband have put their health first

At the time, she was incredibly proud of what they had achieved - and they are still going strong. 

In a new Instagram post, Ricki shared several snapshots of them hiking and captioned the images: Still going strong. Moving my body every single day. Out in nature, rain or shine with my beloved Ross and Dolly. 

View post on Instagram
 

"So grateful and proud to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life at 55 1/2."

Included in the photos was a chart showing Ricki's current weight of 135.5lbs and her "goal" of 140lbs.

Ricki recently shared another swimsuit snapshot © Instagram
Ricki recently shared another swimsuit snapshot

She was inundated with encouraging messages from people who commented on how "amazing" she looks and commended her on her health transition.

Ricki is feeling so confident, she recently shared a current photo of herself in a red swimsuit - the very same one she posed on the cover of US Weekly for in 2007.

View post on Instagram
 

The photos were placed side by side and she wrote: "Then and now. 2007-2024. I held onto this #NormaKamali one- piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again. 

"@sashacharninmorrison remember that day? @usweekly #nofilter #nomakeup #hardwork #thisis55 #grateful #strong #happy #healthy #proud."

(L-R) Ross Burningham and Ricki Lake © Stefanie Keenan
Ricki and her husband Ross have been working hard

At the time, the headline of the article read: "Half my size. From size 24 to 4 without surgery." Ricki went from weighing 250lbs to 123lb. 

She's lost weight in a healthy way and without the use of pharmaceuticals, telling fans. "Suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Ricki Lake shares brave moment she shaved her head

"(I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”. #healthy #fitat55 #proud #thisis55."

At the time, she said she weighed 140lbs and confessed:  "I am so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more