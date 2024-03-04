Ricki Lake flaunts fabulous new physique in leather mini and sheer shirt

Ricki Lake's health transformation looks good on her. The 55-year-old stepped out on the red carpet at the 74th Annual ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday and she looked incredible.

Posing for photos, the Hairspray star was beaming as she displayed her recent 30lb weight loss in a leather mini skirt, sheer turtleneck and knee high boots.

Ricki was glowing in the images and looked carefree in her cute ensemble which looked perfect with her natural grey hair.

Her outing comes in the midst of Ricki's wellbeing journey with her husband, Ross Burningham, which began four months ago.

Alongside a photo of herself in workout gear posted to social media, Ricki wrote: "Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort.

© Getty Images Ricki Lake wowed at the 74th Annual ACE Eddie Awards held at Royce Hall at UCLA

"Suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years," Ricki told her fans. "(I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”. #healthy #fitat55 #proud #thisis55."

She says she now weighs 140lbs and admits: "I am so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong."

© Getty Images Ricki and her husband embarked on a wellness journey together

Ricki was so confident, she later shared a photo of herself in a red swimsuit - the very same one she posed on the cover of US Weekly for in 2007.

The photos were placed side by side and she wrote: "Then and now. 2007-2024. I held onto this #NormaKamali one- piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again.

© Getty Images Ricki Lake in 1988, the year she starred in Hairspray

"@sashacharninmorrison remember that day? @usweekly #nofilter #nomakeup #hardwork #thisis55 #grateful #strong #happy #healthy #proud."

At the time, the headline of the article read: "Half my size. From size 24 to 4 without surgery." Ricki went from weighing 250lbs to 123lb.

Her honesty about her rollercoaster weight loss journey with resonate with many of her fans.

During her early career she weighted 200lbs and landed the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray but she went on to have a complicated to her relationship with diet culture.

In 2010, Ricki reflected on the paradox of her career and body image, stating, "Being fat worked, and I think that was what was confusing for me for a long time in my career."

