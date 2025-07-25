Harry Redknapp at wife Sandra's bedside after mystery hospitalisation

Harry Redknapp is keeping close watch over his wife Sandra, after the 78-year-old was hospitalised following a sudden illness.

The news was confirmed by racing commentator Matt Chapman, who revealed that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager would be watching the horse racing from Sandra's side instead of being at the track. "So, King of Bears, just to say Harry Redknapp will be watching this horse from his hospital bed, but not his bed, his missus Sandra is just being treated in hospital at the moment," Matt explained.

"Sandra, if you're listening in – I think she wanted to watch Emmerdale, but Harry's making her watch this race – I really hope King of Bears runs well. He's a character. He could win it, he could finish last, but he gives Jack Doughty a big chance for [trainer] George Scott."

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Harry has an interest in horse racing

Harry owns the racehorse, but has mostly been unlucky with the investment. From 19 races, the horse has only won on two occasions; however, this has netted the football ace a whopping £12,960 in prize money.

It hasn't been confirmed why Sandra is in the hospital.

The couple's relationship

Sandra and Harry tied the knot in 1968. The pair first met when they were 17 in their local pub. Speaking about their relationship during his time on I'm a Celebrity, Harry said: "Even when I'm out I ring her ten times a day. She's my life. I'm a bit scared actually, getting older.

"I do love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

© Instagram The pair have been married since 1968

Sandra chatted about Harry's sweet mentions of her in the jungle, and revealed to The Sun that she found it a little embarrassing. "He just doesn't realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it's quite embarrassing really," she said.

"He doesn't realise the public are seeing him saying things, which is very nice. It's very flattering after 54 years. You don't often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice."

Sandra's health

Back in 2016, the 78-year-old faced a scary health battle when she was diagnosed with sepsis, a form of blood poisoning. Speaking about her illness, Harry said: "She's been ill with sepsis and it's knocked her for six. It was only five weeks ago.

"Sandra was in and out of hospital but she wanted to come over to Australia. I was worried about her coming, I didn't know if it was going to be too much for her."

© GC Images Harry has been open about Sandra's health issues in the past

Sandra also previously had her foot accidentally run over by her husband when he was dropping her off.

Recounting the incident, Harry said: "I used to think I was a good driver, but I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day. She got out the car and I thought she'd crossed the road, and I pulled forward and she fell into the road and a bus stopped literally yards away."