Justin Timberlake suffers wardrobe malfunction — but fans can't stop talking about one thing

Justin Timberlake's ongoing concert tour has certainly created its fair share of viral moments, from the many celebrity attendees to his return after a DWI arrest earlier this year.

The 43-year-old singer's seventh headlining concert tour, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, supports his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. It kicked off on April 29 in Vancouver and will shortly wrap up its first leg.

However, a moment from his show in Nashville on December 12 is now going viral for a rather ungainly reason, as evidenced by a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

Justin struggled with getting his harness on at one point during the concert while singing his hit "Mirrors," and tried to distract from matters by getting the audience to clap along while he performed.

But the wardrobe malfunction of sorts oddly shaped his groin, making it stick out while he performed, and that NSFW reason quickly made it go viral on social media as fans reacted with teasing comments.

They left responses on social media like: "He doesn't have a single song that requires this," and: "He hits the high notes and we now know why," plus: "The way my jaw dropped. Honey NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals? Oof," as well as one eagle-eyed attendee who noticed: "Him constantly trying to cover it with his shirt."

© Getty Images A snafu with Justin's harness while performing "Mirrors" quickly went viral

The "Suit & Tie" singer hasn't commented on the incident himself, although continues to regularly post on social media, including some recent clips from previous concerts in Atlanta plus a video of his downtime during a show with a round of hoops.

The tour's parent album underperformed both critically and commercially, becoming his first record since his 2002 solo debut Justified to not reach the top of the Billboard 200.

It also received mixed critical reception, and some of its commercial failure was attributed to his decrease in popularity following the claims made by his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears in her memoir The Woman In Me.

© Getty Images The singer is in the middle of "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour"

The tour, however, has been a massive success, and Complex reported back in March that it was set to become his best-selling concert tour yet, having sold nearly $140 million in ticket presales before it even began.

Several new shows have been added since it began, suggesting overwhelming demand, and his sold out shows have received positive critical and fan reception as well.

© Getty Images "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" is on track to become Justin's highest grossing concert tour

An appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon opposite his best friend Jimmy gave Justin the opportunity to shed light on some of the more extravagant aspects of the show, including the fateful sequence with "Mirrors," in which he straps into a harness and is suspended above a platform of mirrors.

"I'm going to say that was my idea. I'm not gonna lie," Justin confessed. "I was up there one time, just suspended over everyone, I was like… 'I could be on a stool right now,'" which Jimmy joked was the very suggestion he'd offered to his friend.

© Getty Images The tour will wrap after 117 shows on July 20, 2025

The tour wraps its first leg on December 20 in Kansas City before breaking for the holidays. He returns to the stage on January 13 in Portland and will then travel through South America and Europe, coming to an end on July 20, 2025 in Paris after 117 shows.