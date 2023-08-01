Jason Momoa's massive transformation in then-and-now photos will leave you stunned as he turns 44

The Aquaman actor has come a long way from his beach running days

It's another year around the sun for Jason Momoa, who turns 44 today, August 1! The actor has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood for his larger than life screen persona.

A large part of his appeal, however, is in his personal appearance. The Hawai'i born star stands tall and proud with his imposing stature, facial hair, and impressive mane.

However, Jason hasn't always sported the locks that have made him an identifiable household name, especially not in the beginning of his career.

He made his first onscreen appearance in the revamped version of the classic action drama Baywatch, titled Baywatch: Hawaii, playing the role of Jason Ioane from 1999-2001.

His earliest appearances as part of the cast saw him rocking a much shorter do and a wiry but still muscular frame, sporting a clean-shaven face and wind-swept hair.

The suave TV star made his move to a more distinctive style the following year, however, when he appeared at a fashion show in 2001 sporting longer, shoulder-length hair.

© Getty Images Jason sported much shorter, more beach-friendly locks in his early 20s as a "Baywatch" star

The Game of Thrones star has stated in interviews that he cherishes his hair, stating in a previous interview that his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, was a big fan of his locks.

In a 2018 interview with The Daily Telegraph, he stated: "My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don’t cut my hair. I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much."

© Getty Images He began growing out his hair not long after, however

In the interview, he also explained that his reasons for keeping the hair were just as professional as they were personal, given that he was playing Aquaman in the DC film universe.

"I am going to be playing this guy for a while and I don't want to wear a wig," he said. "I think we are good for the next two years." He is set to reprise the role in the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released on December 20, 2023 delays caused by Covid-19.

© Getty Images The actor proudly sported the scar on his left eyebrow after his 2008 altercation and surgery

Another identifying factor is the Fast X star's distinctive facial scar above his left eyebrow. In November, 2008, the actor was slashed across the face with a piece of broken glass during a tussle at a bar in Hollywood.

He fully recovered but had to undergo facial reconstruction surgery as a result, ending with 140 stitches and his scar, which is a lot more prominent in his later projects like Game of Thrones and the aforementioned Aquaman.

© Getty Images His distinct look has now made him an instantly recognizable Hollywood figure

In a New York Post interview in 2011, Jason bemoaned the fact that prior to receiving his scar: "I got called 'pretty boy' my whole life," explaining that the noticeable attribute gave him an edgier look. "If anything, it's like, 'Good', it's not my thing now."