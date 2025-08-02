Carrie Johnson reveals 'family history' of illness as she makes plea

Carrie Johnson issued a plea to her followers as the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that she had visited a clinic in order to get a mole checked out for possible skin cancer.

On her Instagram Stories, she explained: "Earlier this week, I went to the Mole Clinic to have my moles checked. It's something I've been putting off but we have skin cancer in my family so it was time to go. Posting it on here in case anyone else [is] putting [it] off and should go. It only took 20 mins & they can let you know there and then if [there's] anything to worry about.

"It's been a real weight off my mind. If you're worried about a mole, go!"

Carrie shared a heartfelt plea

The mother-of-four was quickly inundated with questions leading her to share a follow-up post, where she continued: "I went to a place called The Mole Clinic in Hanley Street simply because it was the first place that came up when I googled! I'm sure there are lots of other brilliant places."

Moles

While a mole in and of itself is not a sign of cancer, the NHS website states that: "A new mole or a change in an existing mole may be signs of melanoma."

Moles are more likely to appear on places that have been exposed to the sun; however, they can also be found on the soles of feet, hands or even a person's eyes.

Some moles will need to be checked by a doctor

The NHS also gives advice on differentiating between a normal mole and one that could be a sign of melanoma. Among the possible ones that could be melanoma are moles that are of an uneven shape, are made up of more than one colour, and of a size roughly of six millimetres.

Mole that are either swollen and sore, bleeding, itchy or crusty could also be a melanoma.

Carrie's recent health

Carrie, 37, has been in and out of hospital this year and was recently hospitalised during the heatwave in June. "Being hospitalised for two nights for severe dehydration was not on my postpartum bingo card," she said alongside a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

"Breastfeeding mums make sure you eat and drink enough in this heat. Especially if your babe is clusterfeeding."

Carrie has been in hospital several times this year

At the time, she also revealed that her newborn daughter, Poppy, had also been under the weather due to reflux. Alongside a snap of her daughter nuzzling into her chest, she continued: "This week has honestly been brutal.

"Mastitis (me), reflux (her), dehydration (me). What a pair we are! But thank you for all the kindest messages, especially all the brilliant advice on reflux. Really appreciate it and made me feel way less alone going thru [sic] it all. And as ever, thanks to our amazing NHS."