Rita Ora's affordable Balletcore workout wardrobe is inspiring us to hit the gym - stylishly

Rita Ora recently gave fans a peek into her workout routine - and her effortlessly chic gym wardrobe - and it’s safe to say she’s raising the ‘barre’ on fitness fashion.

The singer seamlessly combined elegance, functionality, and her signature touch of edge to create a series of gym looks that have us feeling inspired to hit the treadmill (or at least look fabulous pretending to) while subtly channeling the perennially-popular balletcore aesthetic.

She kicked things off with a sleek, black activewear set layered under a soft pink bolero. The wrap-style gave major prima-ballerina vibes, reminiscent of something you’d see in a rehearsal studio, while the fitted crop top and shorts underneath were all about practicality. Her under-eye gel patches were the cherry on top, signalling her commitment to self-care while staying in shape.

© @ritaora Treadmill glam: Rita’s layering game takes workout fashion to the next level.

The look was a perfect example of the trending aesthetic, which blends the grace of traditional ballet attire—think wrap tops, tights, and leotards—with everyday wear. As her workout progressed, Rita removed the bolero to reveal a minimalist black ensemble from the Australian brand Crop Shop Boutique (CSB) underneath. The transition from cosy layering to sleek functionality? Peak athleisure goals.

© @ritaora Strength meets style: Rita showed us how to slay the weights and the workout fit.

CSB, founded in 2019 by Rachel Dillon, has become an Influencer-favourite for its flattering, stylish designs. "I always feel so confident when I’m in my CSB activewear, moving my body," Dillon has said of her brand’s mission. She describes it as "premium athleisure to wear with confidence." The brand’s focus on creating pieces that transition seamlessly from workout to leisure makes it a natural fit for balletcore, which puts an emphasis on soft, flattering silhouettes.

© @ritaora Stretch goals unlocked... Rita Ora mastered Pilates in a look as sleek as her workout.

Rita’s second outfit amped up the ballet vibes even further: a mauve-pink coord set from the same brand. The outfit featured the Gia Crop with its contoured neckline and curved open back, paired with the matching Foldover Yoga Shorts in CSB's signature 'walnut' colourway. Together, the set blended dance studio elegance with high performance, reminding us all yet again that activewear can (thankfully) be fashionable and functional.

And let’s not forget footwear: the singer donned the cool-girl approved Salomon Speedcross 3 sneakers in ‘Sulphur Spring High Risk Red.’ The contrast was striking; chunky, bright, and undeniably bold, they added a trail-inspired twist to her otherwise delicate looks.

© @ritaora Mauve it, Rita: Bold workout style meets effortless balletcore charm with this fresh gym look.

So what exactly is balletcore, and why is it everywhere? The aesthetic has risen to cultural prominence in recent years, blending the delicate and graceful aesthetic of ballerinas with modern, wearable fashion. Think wrap tops, soft pastels, leotards, tights, and airy silhouettes—all paired with a sense of ease and poise. Popularised by films like Black Swan and fashion moments like Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu in Sex and the City, the trend has experienced a massive resurgence on social media.

With its pastel hues and graceful silhouettes, the trend has also become a major influence on activewear. From TikTok users pairing oversized grey-marl jumpers with tights to Hailey Bieber stepping out in leotard-inspired bodysuits, balletcore has transformed how we think about casual dressing. Once reserved for dance studios, its soft, feminine aesthetic has now become a staple of modern athleisure.

© Getty Leotards, bodysuits and tutus are a core staple of balletcore

While her fashion was front and centre, Rita’s workout routine wasn’t far behind. In the self-filmed vlog, she walked fans through her fitness regime, which included treadmill sprints, arm exercises with dumbbells, and a quick reformer Pilates session. At one point, she admitted, “Oh God, it never gets easier,” (proof that even fashion icons have to push through the burn.)

Whether you’re trying to stay on top of your New Year’s resolutions or just looking to elevate your gym wear, Rita’s looks remind us that fitness and fashion are a perfect pair. As CSB's founder Rachel Dillon puts it, “Flattering, stylish, and functional activewear” is key.