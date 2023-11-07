Beauty Receipts: What dancer turned musical star Abbie Quinnen’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for dancer-cum-singer, and current star of the musical The Bodyguard, Abbie Quinnen…

Abbie’s skincare routine

“I use Garnier Micellar Water, £3.33 to take off any excess make up. Then I use the CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, £11.50 and the No7 Future Renew Moisturiser with SPF40, £34.95 before applying my makeup.

“I learnt this tip from my best friend; it’s to use retinol to unclog pores. Retinol also exfoliates your skin and increases collagen production, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving your skin a fresher, plump appearance! I’ve really seen a difference in my skin after using it”

Total: £49.78

Abbie’s hair care routine

“I love to use Olaplex. I use the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner, £44.80, and then once every couple of weeks I’ll use the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, £22.40. I also always use the Color Wow Dream Cocktail, £25 before drying my hair. It makes it feel so soft and helps with breakage, speeds up drying, and it smells of coconuts - it’s amazing.

“I wash my hair every other day which I know isn’t great,, but because I’m in a show at the moment, it gets so greasy from sweating and wearing all of the wigs!"

“My go-to hair tools are the Dyson Hairdryer, £279.99, and the ghd Classic Curl Tong, £149 which gives me my favourite curl.

“Most of the time I style my hair myself, but I do sometimes get my hair styled at Jo Hansford in Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge - they are amazing!”

Total: £521.19

Abbie’s makeup routine

“I would say my go to look is natural glam. I’m loving the NYX Plump Right Back Primer & Serum, £15 at the moment, so I use that to start. I also swear by the NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, £39 which gives me a natural glow. Then the Doll Beauty bronzer is a key product I use on my cheeks, jawline, nose and as my eyeshadow.

“I also love the REFY Cream Blush, £14 in shade 'Rose' as it’s soft and perfect for that natural look! Of course, I use the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Powder, £38 to give me that pore-free look. My go-to lipstick is a Doll Beauty Lipstick, £10.40 in the shade 'My Love!' - I’m absolutely obsessed with it!"

“I’ll go over it with a MAC Lip Liner, £16 in the shade 'Spice', and for an extra glow I’ll use the REFY Gloss Highlighter, £18 which is a cream product that I put that on my cheek bones and down the bridge of my nose.”

Total: £150.40

Abbie’s body care routine

“I am definitely more of a shower girl! But, from time to time, I do love a bath with Epsom salts when my body is tired after dancing or intense exercise.

“I love moisturisers. I use them at least twice a day, and I chop and change between the Dove Nourishing Secrets Coconut Oil Restoring Body Lotion, £6.99 as it smells amazing, and a NIVEA Rich Nourishing Body Lotion for Dry Skin, £3.99."

“I also use a Boots Glow Reusable Exfoliating Mitt, £2.99, as it always helps to get off any patchy tan and make my skin feel smooth.

“My Dyson hairdryer is probably my biggest beauty investment, but it really did make a difference to my hair! But I think a mix between high-street and luxury is the way forward. You can find some incredible high street products."

“My favourite beauty brand right now is Doll Beauty because I use quite a lot of their make up. It’s affordable, you can buy it in Boots.”

Total: £13.97

Abbie Quinnen’s total monthly beauty spend: £735.34