Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sent best wishes' to King Charles, 75, and Princess Kate amid health scares: report

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have reportedly sent their "best wishes" to his father King Charles and sister-in-law Princess Kate after the pair both revealed health concerns this past week.

Reports have alleged that the pair, who now live in Santa Barbara, California, contacted "the King and the Princess of Wales" to share their family's support, adding that they were contracted "in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes".

HELLO! has contacted reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

© Mark Cuthbert King Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ahead of Christmas Day Church service in 2018

The Princess of Wales, 42, remains in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced.

In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

© Getty Kate, Meghan and Pippa Middleton in the royal box at Wimbledon in 2019

It's understood that Kate's condition is non-cancerous, and that Prince William has rescheduled his diary to support his wife and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Hours later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles will undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Palace said Charles’s condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure.

© Getty Prince Louis of Cambridge sits the lap of his grandfather, King Charles

In a statement the palace shared: "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

It's understood that the King, 75, was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice. According to the UK's NHS website: "Benign prostate enlargement (BPE) is the medical term to describe an enlarged prostate, a condition that can affect how you pee (urinate). BPE is common in men aged over 50. It's not a cancer and it's not usually a serious threat to health."

© Getty King Charles and Prince Harry , pictured in 2019, before he left to America

The relationship between Harry and his father Charles has been strained since he and Meghan announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family in March 2020. However it fractured further this past 12 months following the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare which is said to have only widened the gap between father and son.

However, royal author Robert Hardman – who this week published a new royal book, Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story – revealed on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast that the 75-year-old King would “definitely” like to reconcile with Harry – although there are “certain things” are still “non-negotiable".

As for Harry and Kate's relationship, royal watchers have been dismayed to read the stories Harry has alleged in recent years, following over a decade of what appeared to be a close friendship between the brother- and sister-in-law.

In his book Spare many felt he unnecessarily threw Kate under the bus for what were differences in American and English culture, and the ways that Kate and Meghan approached friendships.