Amy Schumer diagnosed with Cushing syndrome after criticism over ‘puffier’ face

Amy Schumer recently opened up about a significant health diagnosis that has been the subject of much speculation due to changes in her appearance.

In a candid interview with Jessica Yellin's News Not Noise newsletter, the 42-year-old actress revealed she has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition she discovered amidst a whirlwind of professional commitments and personal health scares.

Amy shared the intense and frightening period she endured while being in the public eye, stating, "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up."

This revelation underscores the challenges she faced, balancing her career responsibilities with serious health concerns.

© Getty Images Amy Schumer poses backstage

Cushing syndrome, as defined by the National Institutes of Health, results from prolonged exposure to high levels of cortisol, a hormone produced by the body. It's a rare condition, affecting only 40 to 70 individuals out of every one million, characterized by symptoms such as high blood pressure, significant weight gain, and a notably round face. Without proper treatment, Cushing syndrome can be life-threatening.

The conversation around the comedian and star of Life & Beth’s health came to the forefront following comments on her appearance during a press tour for her Hulu series.

© Getty Comedian & actress Amy Schumer during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Responding to remarks about her "puffier" face, Amy addressed the issue head-on with a blend of sarcasm and sincerity on Instagram, thanking the public for their "input about my face" and acknowledging that she has "medical and hormonal things going on."

Amy's statement went beyond just addressing her condition; it also touched on the broader issue of societal expectations and the scrutiny women face regarding their appearances.

© Getty Amy Schumer is seen at "Good Morning America" on February 14, 2024 in New York City

She emphasized the importance of self-love and acceptance, regardless of societal pressures, stating, "I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation."

Throughout her career, Amy has been an open book about her health challenges, including her battle with endometriosis, which led to the removal of her uterus and appendix.

© Getty Amy Schumer on The Kelly Clarkson Show, February 20, 2024

She has also spoken candidly about undergoing cosmetic surgery, sharing her experiences with cheek fillers and liposuction post-pregnancy. Her pregnancy with her son, Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, was marked by severe morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum—a condition also famously experienced by Kate Middleton.

