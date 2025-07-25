Christina Aguilera looks phenomenal in see-through lingerie – see photos

Christina Aguilera caused jaws to drop when she shared some risqué photos of herself in nothing but lingerie.

The 44-year-old looked phenomenal in a sheer black bra, a black thong, high-waisted sheer tights, and patent black stilettos.

She added to her vampy look with black lipstick and heavy smoky eye makeup that popped against her platinum blonde hair, which was slicked back away from her face and cascaded down her back.

Christina appeared to pose for an impromptu photoshoot inside a luxury hotel room. One photo showed her sprawled across the top of a bar, a second image featured her in front of a large mirror exposing her derriere, and a third photo showed her holding onto a huge gold chandelier.

© Instagram Christina posed for an impromptu photoshoot

She captioned the photos: "top shelf", and her followers agreed, with many complimenting her on her knockout appearance.

"Wow absolutely stunning. Always top shelf," one replied. A second said commented with several flame emojis before jokingly adding: "Am I straight now?"

A third added: "Ring the alarm, she's too HOT." A fourth wrote: "HOTTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD!"

© Instagram Christina shared a cheeky photo of her derriere

Weight loss

Christina has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation over the last few years and has lost a reported 40lbs.

After years of strict dieting, she appears to have relaxed her eating habits and is more focused on consuming clean, whole foods and limiting sugar.

In 2020, she revealed that she had given up dieting. "I'm not going on a diet, get over it," she told L'Officiel Italia.

© Instagram Christina looked incredible in her sheer lingerie

She added: "Each of us is an individual, and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique. You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else."

Last August, Christina spoke about the "obsession" people have with her weight, telling Glamour: "When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s.

"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people, 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

© Getty Images Christina has reportedly lost 40lbs

Christina added: "I have a maturity now where I just don't give a [expletive] about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on.

"It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

Christina's size has fluctuated over the years, and she was subjected to body shaming after gaining weight following the birth of her son, Max, in 2008. She is also mom to daughter, Summer.

© Getty Images Christina before her transformation

Two years later, she lost a dramatic amount of weight for her role in the 2010 film, Burlesque, but following her divorce from music composer Jordan Bratman, that same year, her weight fluctuated again.

Despite her varying size, she has always been "confident" in her skin. "Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale," she told Marie Claire.

"It's noise I block out automatically," she added. "I love my body... I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas."