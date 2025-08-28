The most 'stressful' university degrees causing sleep deprivation, according to experts

Anyone who has undertaken a degree will tell you that it's no walk in the park. As someone with a bachelor's and a master's degree, I'm more than familiar with how stress levels are pretty much consistently high and peaking when it comes to assignment deadlines and exams. However, recent studies conducted by sleep experts have shown that some courses have more of an impact on stress levels, thus sleep deprivation, than others. So, if you're about to head to university or are in the middle of a course, here is how your course ranks and how to overcome a less-than-ideal sleep pattern.

The most 'stressful' course and why students struggle to sleep

Sleep experts at eachnight have created an index ranking university courses based on the likelihood of students struggling to sleep due to stress-related factors. Combining the 2024 HEPI Student Academic Experience Survey data and the experience of more than 10,000 students, they were able to rank the most anxiety-inducing courses based on sleep patterns.

The university course with the most worn-out students is Subjects Allied to Medicine, with a sleep deprivation score of 52.2 out of 100. Eachnight came to this conclusion by dissecting a typical week of a student's course study, involving hours in lectures, independent study, off-campus placements, and working out of hours to support themselves financially. It's safe to say, medical students don't have it easy. Their research found that almost one-quarter (24 per cent) of students surveyed considered withdrawing from university at some stage, with 25 per cent of those citing poor mental/emotional health as the main reason.

In second and third place came Mathematical Sciences and Medicine and Dentistry. Math students spend fewer hours on campus in lectures and seminars, but spend more time doing independent study. For Medicine and Dentistry, the study notes: "Students have an average of 19.57 timetabled hours each week during term time, and spend a further 22 hours on independent study or completing off-campus placements. On top of this, students find time to squeeze in 9.11 hours at work."

How to improve sleep quality and stress levels, according to a sleep coach

Certified sleep coach, Dr. Jordan Burns from eachnight explained that while these courses are always going to be stressful for students who want to succeed, the trick is ensuring they get the best night's sleep possible to be able to efficiently handle a high workload. "Scientific studies have always been thought of as time-consuming, mentally demanding, and assignment-heavy, so it's no surprise that students studying these subjects are more likely to have to sacrifice sleep to keep up," he said. "These areas also carry high expectations, which can increase students' stress levels, which is likely to continue into their post-university careers."

How much sleep should students be getting?

Jordan notes that the ideal amount of sleep per night is seven hours at a minimum. "With 168 hours in a week, university students should be getting around seven to nine hours of sleep per night, or ideally 56 hours a week. For students studying Subjects Allied to Medicine, their schedule plus this sleep goal leaves just 47 hours a week to spend socialising, relaxing, or keeping up with household tasks. When students do manage to get to bed, it's essential that they give themselves the best chance of a good night's sleep. This means skipping caffeine at least six hours before bedtime, taking time away from electronic devices, and investing in supportive bedding."