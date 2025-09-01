6 ways to stay well this September: immunity advice from doctors

Back-to-school season is upon us, and with it often comes a deluge of coughs and colds – even if you're not sending children back to the classroom. "September is the perfect storm for seasonal bugs," says the immunologist Dr. Jenna Macciochi. "Indoor settings, shared surfaces and close contact contribute to the rapid transmission of infections. On top of that, we start to spend more time inside, which increases exposure risk."

Too much fun

A fun-packed August could also be blamed for our propensity to get colds in September, as Jenna explains. "Although summer can be great for vitamin D and rest, many of us break our routines: staying up late, travelling, drinking more alcohol and neglecting nourishing food. These changes can nudge our immune system off balance,” she says.

The resilience of the immune system is “sensitive to how we live day-to-day”, she adds. “So, if we’ve had a more indulgent summer, it’s worth gently guiding ourselves back to rhythms that strengthen our defences."

Dr. Jenna Macciochi shares her advice for staying well in the cold months

Supporting immunity

Luckily, there are ways to keep the bugs at bay, even if you can already feel illness creeping in. "The moment you feel that scratchy throat or low energy, it’s a signal to pause and prioritise rest," Jenna says. "Keep warm, stay hydrated and nourish yourself. Herbal remedies such as echinacea or elderberry, as well as increasing vitamin C and zinc, may support a swifter recovery. But the key is to listen early – your body whispers before it screams."

The wellness expert Shakira Akabusi, who has four young children, has her own toolkit to use when she senses a cold on the horizon. "If I feel myself or my children starting to come down with something, we prioritise rest and staying hydrated,” she says. “Staying hydrated is so important, as it can help flush out toxins and circulate immune cells. I also take a hot steamy shower to release any mucus that I feel is building. It also helps support muscle-tension release.”

Shakira Akabusi shares her wellness advice for staying well

Read on for expert advice for staying well in autumn…

1. Prioritise sleep

"Our immune system does a lot of repair and memory-building while we sleep," Jenna says of the importance of good-quality shut-eye. "Poor sleep weakens defences and makes us more susceptible to infections."

2. A healthy diet

"Eating a diverse, plant-rich diet can support our immune system," Jenna says. "Aim for a rainbow of colourful fruits and vegetables to nourish your gut microbiome and provide key nutrients such as vitamin C, zinc and polyphenols." The nutritionist Hannah Alderson agrees. "A variety of fruits and vegetables gives you vitamins C, A and E, as well as antioxidants that help immune cells do their job," she says.

Hannah Alderson shares her nutrition advice for staying well in autumn

Hannah also notes the importance of helping your gut by eating fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir or sauerkraut, and getting plenty of fibre from whole grains, beans, legumes and vegetables. These nourish the beneficial bacteria that support your immune system. "Third, focus on healthy fats. Omega 3s from oily fish, walnuts or flax seeds help regulate inflammation and keep immune function balanced," she says.

3. Exercise

Exercise can also improve our immunity levels and increase our body's ability to fight infection. "During exercise, our muscles stimulate the production of molecules called myokines. These help our immune cells communicate with one another and with other areas of the body, improving our immune health," Shakira says.

© Getty Images It's tempting to hibernate in autumn, but working out can support our immunity

4. Minimise stress

Easier said than done, but if you can take a few moments to soothe stress, it will do your immune system a world of good. "Chronic stress dampens immune function, so finding ways to support your nervous system – whether through breathwork, nature walks or even journalling – can make a big difference," Jenna says.

5. Supplements

With four germ-spreading youngsters at home, Shakira says she is a “big believer” in natural remedies to support immunity. "My go-to supplements include anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant manuka honey, plus magnesium to support immune health,” she says. Shakira also relies on vitamin C, as it can protect cells from damage and help us fight infection. "Natural sources such as red peppers or tomatoes, or a squeeze of lemon in water, are great providers, but supplements can also benefit those who need additional support."