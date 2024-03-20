Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she used weight loss medication to help her slim down after she weighed nearly 300lbs in 2021.

The 68-year-old turned to the controversial weight loss drug Mounjaro in a bid to get her health back on track after she noticed "how much" weight she had "put on" while filming the movie Till.

© United Artists Releasing/Moviestore/Shutterstock Whoopi weighed almost 300lbs at her heaviest

Whoopi's confession came during Tuesday's episode of The View as the panel discussed Oprah Winfrey's ABC weight loss special, in which she defended her use of Ozempic which saw her lose over 40lbs.

"I will tell you; I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till," Whoopi revealed.

"I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that's helped me drop the weight is the Mounjaro – that's what I use."

Whoopi admitted that her weight has fluctuated over the years, but she had never paid much attention to her size until she noticed how different she looked.

© Getty Images Whoopi gained weight while filming the 2021 movie Till

"When I realized how much I had put on, because... I always felt like me. And then I saw me, and I thought, 'Oh, that's a lot of me,'" she quipped.

"And my weight has come and gone up and down, but it's never been an issue for me because I don't listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem. But I think it's very hard for people to just know what a normal weight would be."

© Getty Images Whoopi doesn't listen to negative comments about herself

She added: "You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what's going on with your body, and there's nothing wrong [with taking weight loss drugs].

"Stuff happens, you hit a certain age, and everything falls to the ground, you know you just pick it up put it over the back and keep it moving."

© Getty Images Whoopi has lost a significant amount of weight

Whoopi's weight loss confession prompted her co-host Sunny Hostin, 55, to admit that she too turned to Mounjaro to slim down after she gained 40lbs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All I did was eat... I love to cook, and I found out I love to eat and I was horrified by the fact I would have to come out on air, I was, and so I also took Mounjaro," she said.

Sunny recalled some of the hurtful messages she received after dropping the weight, with people telling her she was "taking the drug away from diabetics".

© Getty Images Whoopi turned to weight loss drug Mounjaro

"I got all these nasty emails and things," she admitted. "[They said]: 'You're too skinny and... you're taking it away from diabetics.' So, there is shame when you've gained weight.

"I had never experienced that kind of shame before and what I loved about what [Oprah] said is obesity is a disease, right?"

© Getty Images Whoopi's weight has fluctuated over the years

Sunny added: "What I will say is if someone has diabetes and they're being treated for diabetes it's fine. When someone has some sort of cardiac disease, that's fine. They're not shamed for it but when someone is obese, they are shamed for it.

"I found my cholesterol went up to 200 when I gained the extra weight and I used Mounjaro and my cholesterol is 140 now. I feel better, I look better and that's what it is about."

