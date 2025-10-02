Brie Larson flaunts toned figure in orange bikini during Mexican getaway

Brie Larson shocked her more than six million followers when she shared a stunning bikini picture. The actress showed off her toned abs in a sporty picture which showcased the movie star paddleboarding on a getaway in Mexico. The entertainer was seen wearing a striped orange bikini which matched her orange paddleboard. She finished the look off with a beige straw cowboy hat and chic sunglasses. The gorgeous picture was taken on a beautiful sunny day out on the creek.

Brie captioned her carousel set: "An unparalleled escape." She continued the adventures by attending an intimate dinner, going snorkeling, enjoying a late-night walk on the beach, and watching all the adorable ocean life. The Marvel actress knows a thing or two about working out in order to obtain her toned figure. She dedicates hours at a time to get her body into the best shape possible for her roles.

© Instagram Brie stunned her followers with her bikini pic

As part of her workout routine, she enjoys dancing for over three hours each day. She regularly hits up a 7:30am dance class that concludes around noon, which simultaneously provides her with a slew of endorphins and relaxes her away from her phone. Besides dancing, she enjoys doing low-impact workouts such as pilates, cardio or stretching. She expressed to Women's Health: "I love hot yoga. I love Pilates. When I'm in New York, I also just love going for long walks. I walked for an hour today—just listened to music and walk. I can be pretty full-on with how I do things, but there are also times when I take it easy."

© Instagram Brie enjoyed paddleboarding on her trip

She also intensely focused on eating a healthy and balanced diet most of the time and she loves to "romance [herself]" by hitting up local farmers markets, grocery shopping, meal prepping and taking the time to cook something. Brie revealed: "I was like, 'You need to romance yourself.' I'm single, and it's like, 'I'm not cooking for myself, and how could I let any more in until I know how to romance myself?' I was like, 'Well then, we'll change.'"

© Instagram Brie works hard for her figure

Her go-to's are usually frittatas, a protein-filled salad or tacos. She has grown to love cooking and finds it to be "grounding." The actress explained: "It's just a way that I relax. There's just nothing better to me then, at the end of the day cooking something that I'm excited about and watching a movie."

© Getty Images She just turned 36

During her Mexican getaway, Brie got an early start to her birthday festivities, which took place on October 1. She shared another carousel on her big day, which summed up her eventful trip. The set featured the now 36-year-old posing in front of a sunset, getting surprised with a decorated acting trailer which featured a plethora of balloons, cuddling with adorable puppies, and a huge homemade burger. The performer captioned the set with a sunset, dog, music and burger emoji which made up the "recipe for a perfect birthday."