Brie Larson is a stunning ice queen in flowing white gown

Fans of Apple TV's new show Lessons in Chemistry have come to expect Brie Larson in white. After all, her character Elizabeth is a chemist but it seems Brie Larson took a leaf out of Elizabeth's book last night when she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a flowing white gown fit for an ice queen.

Star of The Marvels, 34, stepped out on the New York set in a stunning white dress which we will be taking style notes from as we head towards party season. The dress featured a cowl halterneck which felt modern and classy and a billowing long skirt which was the epitome of elegance.

WATCH: Brie Larson stars in Lessons in Chemistry - see trailer

The Fast X actress added a trendy feel to the Marilyn Monroe-esque dress with metallic accessories. Brie opted for a pair of pointed-toe silver heels and a white leather belt with an oversized gilded silver buckle detail.

© Getty Brie Larson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night

She mixed her metals when it came to her earrings which added a fun contemporary touch. The piece was a gold hoop with a silver diamante-encrusted cube hanging from it. She also wore a subtle gold ring with silver details.

© Getty We loved Brie's trendy silver heels

Brie's hair and makeup complemented the look to a tee. Though we love seeing her long balayaged locks down and flowing, the high cowl neck called for a stylish updo and a stylish updo is what it got. Brie's hair was slicked back from her face and tied into a neat bun. Her makeup was similarly chic. Her skin was kept natural with a rosy flushed cheek that tied into a soft pink eyeshadow look and a your-lips-but-better lip with a hint of shine.

© Getty Brie Larson posed backstage

White is clearly a color Brie has grown accustomed to rocking. She recently shared a photo with her 7.1 million Instagram followers looking casual in a white linen shirt and matching loose pants ensemble paired with white ballet flats and completely natural hair and a bare face.

The Unicorn Store star looked similarly serene in a sheer white linen dress when she was pictured on a terrace in front of an incredible mountainous landscape. On more glamorous occasions Brie also opts for a neutral color palette.

The Avengers: Endgame actress exuded old Hollywood glamour at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. The star wore a sheer nude gown with firework-shaped applique detailing and a scooped neckline. Brie paired the dress with a rhombus-shaped necklace with lots of intricate diamonds and wore matching earrings that featured a drop pearl. She wore her hair in a 50s glamour style with a deep side part and uniform bouncy waves.

Brie has previously revealed her workout regime for when she starred in Captain Marvel and it is intense. The star mixes resistance training, cardio, boxing and dancing. And it is not little weights Brie is lifting either. She showed off her workout routine on Instagram and revealed that she is able to lift 90kg in deadlifts and 180kg in hip thrusts.

© Getty Brie exuded old Hollywood glamour at the Cannes film festival

Brie marvels at the capabilities of her body when it comes to her intense workout regime. "Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realize what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible," the star said.

She showed off the fruits of her labor in ab-baring photos when she shared a photo of herself post-workout in Anine Bing leggings and a black sports bra. She similarly sticks to a strict diet.

DISCOVER: Brie Larson shades Johnny Depp's controversial Cannes return after Amber Heard trial

Her nutritionist Dr Philip Goglia revealed in an interview with People magazine that she eats a teaspoon of almond butter or all-fruit jam, a protein shake or eggs for breakfast; chicken and veggies for lunch, and the same for dinner. Snack-wise, she sticks to pieces of fruit and drinks tons of water in between food.