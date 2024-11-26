Brie Larson shows off drastic new look which fans cannot believe — see photo

As well as being an Oscar-winning actress and gender equality activist, Brie Larson is known for her long blonde tresses. The Captain Marvel actress has walked down many a red carpet with her cascading golden waves as a signature part of her look, but now she's changed things up.

© Marc Piasecki Brie usually wears her long blonde hair in waves

Taking to social media, Brie revealed that she had made a bold choice and cut off her gorgeous blonde hair in favor of a dramatically different look. She looked over the moon with her transformation, as she sported an ultra-short pixie cut. The cut saw her hair falling in angular pieces around her ear and over her forehead.

Black-and-white photos appeared to allude that not only had she cropped her hair, she'd dyed it a darker shade as well. Showing off the new look, she sported a casual off the shoulder sweater and minimal makeup as she posed next to a white wall, showing off her side profile.

© @brielarson Instagram Brie showed off her dramatic new crop

Fans could not believe the drastic transformation, taking to the comments on Instagram to express their surprise and awe.

"This suits you so much I'm OBSESSED and can’t wait to see you bring elektra to life in the new year," one person commented.

Another person added: "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA LOVED THE HAIRCUT!!"

A third person agreed: "OH MY GOD WHAT ???? YOU'RE ROCKING THAT HAIRSTYLE MA'AM"

© @brielarson Instagram Brie will star in Elektra, the new play on London's West End

She captioned the photo: "Elektra is here," showing that the brand new look directly corresponded to her latest role. Brie is making her West End debut as she takes to the stage at London's Duke of York Theatre.

She'll star in Elektra, Anne Carson’s adaptation of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy play. The play tells of Elektra's struggle for justice following the murder of her father, Agamemnon. This will be the first time the play has come to the West End since 2014, with Brie filling the role previously played by legendary British actress Kristin Scott Thomas.

"I couldn't be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson. Storytelling has always been the way I organise life, feelings and experiences," she confessed about taking the role.

For Brie, this dip into stage acting will be like going back to basics, as she first got her start at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Auditioning aged six for the training program, she became the company's youngest student.