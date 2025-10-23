Carol Vorderman urged to 'reduce stress levels' amid secret chronic condition

Carol Vorderman, 64, is a self-confessed "gym bunny" with a dedication for keeping fit and healthy, but a debilitating health condition stopped her in her tracks, she has revealed in a candid interview. When sitting on the This Morning sofa on Wednesday, the Pride of Britain presenter told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley that she has been battling with chronic rheumatoid arthritis behind the scenes. "I developed chronic rheumatoid arthritis almost overnight… I couldn't move my hand without crying in pain. The pain lasted for months while doctors worked to find the right medication," she said.

As well recounting her agonising experience, Carol used the opportunity to commend the NHS for their support. She even gave a shout out to her local hospital in Bristol, the Bristol Royal Infirmary. "The team at Bristol Royal Infirmary have been absolutely magnificent. I'm now on the right treatment… and finally off the steroids," she added.

Carol opened up on the ITV show, This Morning

NHS GP, Dr Raj Arora, who has also previously appeared on This Morning, for health advice, has spoken to HELLO! Online about the condition and she urges Carol to manage her stress levels, among other things, in order to keep symptoms at bay. "Stress management is a key aspect, as stress can trigger flare-ups. Activities like yoga, meditation, and relaxation exercises can help reduce stress levels," she says.

As well as the low-impact exercises, "physiotherapy can also help to maintain mobility" as it "improves joint function and reduces stiffness". "Dietary changes can also be beneficial," explains Dr Raj. "Some people are advised to follow an anti-inflammatory diet to help reduce inflammation throughout the body. This usually includes foods high in antioxidants and Omega-3 fatty acids, along with plenty of vegetables to support overall joint health."

What are the signs to look out for with chronic rheumatoid arthritis?

We asked Dr Raj to outline the symptoms to watch out for that could indicate arthritis. "Typically, you will see joint pain and swelling. This pain and swelling are persistent and usually symmetrical, meaning both sides of the body are affected," she advises. "Stiffness is another common symptom, often occurring in the morning or after periods of inactivity, when you haven’t been moving much, you’ll find you feel stiffer."

© Getty Images Arthritis is common in the hands

Dr Raj continues: "Fatigue is also a frequent symptom alongside the joint issues. You might notice nodules on the joints or lumps under the skin near them, which can be quite distinct, especially in the smaller joints such as those in the hands and legs. Finally, a decreased range of motion is common due to both stiffness and pain, making it difficult to move the joints properly."

Carol Vorderman's health focus

© Instagram Carol loves eating clean and exercising

In 2001, Carol released a landmark book, Detox for Life, which revealed her love of a detox diet, a kind of diet that cuts foods with additives. Previously speaking to the Daily Mail, Carol stressed her love for clean eating: "I actually like eating whole plates of vegetables so sometimes that’s what I’ll eat."