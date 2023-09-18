Carol Vorderman bedridden amid illness - details

Carol Vorderman took to Instagram on Monday to share that she's been bedridden for two days.

Sharing a video from her bed, the 62-year-old updated her fans on how she's been doing, explaining: "I am speaking to you from my bed, because I've got this," before holding up a positive Covid test.

"I've slept for about two days and I feel great now. I'm ready to get back to work," she added, before explaining that she'd put a nightie on to film the video. "Found a nightie to put on before I did this video, thought best or it could have turned into something else entirely..." she wrote in the caption. Watch her full video below...

The caption also read: "Covid Mamma here. Slept for what seems like two days. Ha and feel great now. Mind you scruff bomb here. Not brushed my hair for two days either."

Although she said she was feeling better, Carol's friends and fans flooded her announcement with love. Her I'm A Celebrity co-star Helen Flanagan commented: "Love you Carol," to which Carol replied: "Love you more missus and that's the truth," while Davina McCall shared a series of hearts, which Carol responded to with her usual enthusiasm. "Cheers missus. Am in full planning mode now with a day off, watch out world."

Carol's fans were quick to warn her to rest, writing: "Don’t rush to get back to work, mind yourself," and: "Get well soon, but take it easy!"

It's great news for Carol that she feels better already, perhaps her speedy recovery is down to the active lifestyle she lives. Her dedicated exercise routine, which included lots of time spent outdoors hiking, likely means she has a strong immune system, ready to fight off any illness that comes her way.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol Vorderman leads a healthy lifestyle

62-year-old Carol also regularly books into health retreats, including Jason Vale's juice retreat in Portugal.

During the retreat, which Carol has visited several times, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically. Carol had the time of her live at the Algarve wellness hotspot, sharing on Instagram: "I love it here so much," revealing that after a yoga session and a hike she'd had her first juice. "So so happy," she said, sharing that her next plan was to have a session in a cryo tank.

© Instagram Carol Vorderman invests heavily in her fitness

Carol's investment in her health clearly pays off – she looks fabulous and is able to recover quickly when she's faced with ill-health.

