Carol Vorderman stuns in makeup free selfie – and looks flawless

Carol Vorderman is the epitome of health, and says she has never felt better thanks to her active lifestyle.

It certainly shows, with the former Countdown presenter racking up thousands of likes on her stunning selfies, showing off her gym-honed figure. However, Carol made a change from her usual glamorous looks to share a makeup free picture with her followers, and it's safe to say that the star looked flawless.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman tries out Cryotherapy and shares her experience with fans

The 60-year-old took to her Instagram Story to post the snap, writing: "Rough old bird this morning [laughing emoji] Get some makeup on her FAST".

Carol looked utterly radiant as she smiled for the camera, showcasing her glowing complexion, which is most likely down to her healthy diet.

The star is a big fan of intermittent fasting, and tends to start her day with a black coffee which includes half a teaspoon of butter.

Carol Vorderman looked flawless in the makeup free selfie

Butter in coffee contains a large amount of fat, which slows digestion if you're pushing through the final hours of a fast.

When she isn’t fasting, she also enjoys a fruity breakfast bowl with yoghurt and walnuts – yum!

Alongside her healthy diet, Carol always makes sure to look after her skin, and her makeup artist Lauren O'Donnell previously listed all of her favourite products on Instagram.

Weleda Skin Food Light, £13.50, Look Fantastic

Some of her go-to products include 'Cerave Eye Cream' and a mix of 'Weleda Skin Food Light' with drops of Organic Rosehip Oil.

'Weleda Skin Food' has a massive celebrity following – including the stunning Victoria Beckham. The fashion designer doesn't just use it on her face either, she loves to slather it all over her body.

The nourishing cream combines Organic Sunflower Oil with natural extracts of calendula, pansy and chamomile to hydrate and calm the skin. It also helps to create a protective barrier to defend against environmental aggressors such as pollution and harsh weather conditions – perfect for heading into the winter months!

