John Travolta's daughter Ella reveals big transformation in personal life in rare sit-down interview

John Travolta's daughter Ella, 25, is making a name for herself as a talented actress and singer, and has given a new interview about her life away from the spotlight. Appearing on Remy Morimoto Park's Veggiekins Youtube channel, the star opened up about living in LA, and a big transformation she's made in her personal life. Inspired by her friend, Ella explained that she decided to go vegan a few years ago, and that the lifestyle change has positively impacted her. "I had a friend who had been vegan for around seven years and I was like 'You're so healthy and everything is so great,' and they were like 'I've been vegan for several years'."

© Youtube John Travolta's daughter Ella has opened up about going vegan

Ella explained that it prompted her to try it, initially for two weeks. "I tried it and I just really loved it and I felt really good eating plant based. Also everything for the environment and for animals, it's all just amazing. I started to learn a lot more about it and the more I learnt, the more I thought 'Okay good, I really like this'."

© Youtube Ella appeared on Veggiekins' Youtube channel

Ella went on to say that living in LA makes it easy to be plant based with all the options available, and that when she travels for work, she researches vegan spots ahead of time. She also spoke about growing up in a famous family. "What helped a lot was having my family constantly around, and I've always had such good friends and such a supportive family," she said. "Keeping that support group made it a really nice upbringing and didn't allow for a lot of negativity to creep in there, which helped a lot... "LA does feel like home for sure."

© Getty Images Ella with her dad John Travolta

John shares Ella with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020. The couple also share late son Jett, who tragically died aged just 16 in 2009, and youngest son Benjamin, 14. Ella previously spoke to People about growing up in the public eye: "I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone. There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that," she said. "But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in."

Ella with dad John and younger brother Ben

She also previously opened up about her close bond with her dad, from collaborating with him on music to the dating advice he's given her. She told Access Hollywood that the actor had told her: "If you're going on a first date or meeting someone for the first time, just make sure to really be yourself and don't give any false pretenses." As well as modeling and acting, Ella also has a promising career in music and in 2024 she released her long-awaited EP, Colors of Love.