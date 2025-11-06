Tired, moody or forgetful? You could be low in Vitamin B

Feeling tired, forgetful or anxious? You may put it down to stress or poor quality sleep, but there may be another underlying cause - a deficiency in B vitamins. These eight essential nutrients play crucial roles in everything from metabolism to energy production, and while most people get enough through their diet, there are some groups who may struggle to meet their needs. I'm a health and nutrition coach, and these are the subtle signs you may be low in B vitamins, and how to boost your intake naturally.

What do B vitamins actually do?

B vitamins, also known as the B-complex group, perform a variety of functions in the body, including helping your body to convert food into energy, supporting your nervous system and maintaining a healthy brain and skin. They include B12, which is vital for the formation of red blood cells and neurological function, and riboflavin (B2), which helps convert food into energy.

© Getty Images B vitamins perform a number of different functions throughout the body

The subtle signs you might be low in B vitamins

Vitamin B deficiencies can present in a few different ways, depending on which particular vitamin you may be lacking. These may easily be attributed to other things, but if you're regularly noticing any of these visible, mental or neurological signs, it's worth exploring whether boosting your intake of B vitamins would help.

Fatigue and low energy:

A busy lifestyle and lack of sleep may be associated with fatigue, but if you're often lacking in energy and feel tired even after sufficient rest, a B vitamin deficiency could be to blame - particularly B12, B6 and B9 (folate).

Brain fog or forgetfulness:

Are you frequently forgetting things or walking into a room only to forget what you're doing there? You may be lacking in B12 and folate. When these vitamins are deficient, the brain has to work harder to produce energy, which explains why you may not only be feeling more tired, but your cognitive function suffers, too.

Mood changes or anxiety:

As B vitamins perform a number of functions in the brain, deficiencies can also affect your mood and mental well-being, and even contribute to anxiety. Low B6 and B12 in particular can affect serotonin production, a feel-good hormone that also influences mood, sleep and digestion.

Dry skin, brittle nails or hair thinning:

© Getty Images Thinning or brittle hair can indicate a B vitamin deficiency

While environmental factors, including cold weather, can contribute to dry skin, deficiencies in biotin (B7) and B2 can also lead to brittle, thinning hair and nails.

Cracked lips or mouth sores:

Suffering from mouth sores or cracked lips that no amount of lip balm can help with? B vitamin deficiencies could be to blame - particularly vitamins B2 or B3, which both support healthy skin function.

Tingling or numbness in hands and feet:

A deficiency in B12 can impact the health of your nervous system and may lead to tingling feelings or numbness in the hands and feet.

Who’s most at risk of deficiencies?

Some groups are more at risk of developing B vitamin deficiencies than others, including the following:

Vegans and vegetarians: B12 is mainly found in animal foods, meaning this deficiency can be more common in people who eat a plant-based diet.

People with absorption issues: Some conditions, such as coeliac and irritable bowel syndrome, can impact the absorption of some nutrients and contribute to deficiencies, regardless of whether you're eating enough in your diet.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women: During pregnancy and while breastfeeding, women have higher folate needs, so deficiencies in this vitamin can become more common. If you're pregnant or trying to get pregnant, it is recommended to take a folic acid supplement until you're 12 weeks pregnant.

Older adults: Vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies are particularly common in older adults, affecting around one in ten people over the age of 75. This may be due to reduced stomach acid, which can impact absorption, along with some medications affecting how many of these vitamins the body can absorb.

How to boost your Vitamin B intake naturally

For most people, it is possible to get enough B vitamins through a healthy, balanced diet, but there are some foods that are particularly rich in each of the nutrients.

© Getty Images Most people can get enough B vitamins through a balanced diet, including fruit, vegetables, whole grains and nuts

Vitamin B12: Fish, eggs, dairy and fortified cereals are among the best sources of B12.

Fish, eggs, dairy and fortified cereals are among the best sources of B12. Vitamin B6: This water-soluble vitamin is found in bananas, chicken, potatoes and avocado.

This water-soluble vitamin is found in bananas, chicken, potatoes and avocado. Vitamin B9 (folate): Leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, and beans are all good dietary sources of folate.

Leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, and beans are all good dietary sources of folate. B7 (biotin): To ensure you're getting enough of this vitamin, consider eating a variety of nuts, eggs and whole grains in your diet.

As B vitamins are water-soluble, which means they are not stored in the body, these foods need to be consumed regularly to prevent deficiencies.

Should you take a supplement?

Supplementation isn't necessary for everyone, but a B-complex supplement may be beneficial if you're vegan, pregnant or have any other health conditions that impact absorption of these vitamins. Be sure to check labels and avoid taking too many of these vitamins, and consult your doctor before adding new supplements to your daily routine.

When to see a doctor

See a doctor if you're experiencing persistent fatigue, mood changes or neurological symptoms. A blood test can confirm deficiencies and rule out any other conditions.