Inside tennis pro Björn Borg's three marriages

Björn Borg is legendary in the tennis world. The 69-year-old won 66 single titles, including 11 major tournaments during his 12-year professional career. Björn was ranked the world no. 1 in men's tennis for 109 weeks and won Wimbledon five times in a row. The tennis player is routinely considered one of the all time greats and was ranked the sixth-greatest male player by Tennis Magazine in 2018. But, while Björn's tennis career is one to be remembered, his life off-court is just as interesting.

While the Swede was playing tennis at the highest level, he was also in the midst of many relationships. Björn has been married three times and is the father to two children – Robin, 40, and Leo, 22. Here's everything we know about Björn and the women he dated and married.

Björn's first marriage to Mariana Simionescu

The Swedish tennis player started dating a fellow pro, Mariana Simonescu, in 1976. The Romanian played tennis professionally for six years, but wasn't as successful as Björn. Mariana's best performance was when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 1977. The two tennis players married on July 24, 1980 in a small ceremony in Bucharest. Four years later, Mariana and Björn divorced.

© Getty Images Bjorn and Mariana in 1977

After their relationship, Mariana never remarried. But she did go on to live with a former F1 racer, Jean-Louis Schlesser. The two had a son named Anthony.

A brief relationship with Jannike Björling

© Getty Images Bjorn and girlfriend, Jannike in 1984

Björn bounced back quickly after his divorce with Mariana. He started dating Swedish model, Jannike Björling. They were together for three years and welcomed a son together in 1985. The two never married but were dedicated parents to Robin. On his 40th birthday, Björn wrote to Instagram: "Today my son Robin #robinborg turns 40! I love you so much! Hope you will have a wonderful day and tomorrow we will celebrate together!"

Björn's marriage to Loredana Bertè

© Getty Images Loredana and Bjorn on their wedding day

The new dad began dating Italian singer, songwriter, and actress Loredana Bertè in 1988. They married a year later in Milan, which Björn's son attended. The couple were only married for four years, divorcing in 1993. Aside from her relationship with Björn's, Loredana had a legendary career, collaborating with the iconic artist Andy Warhol. At 75-years-old, she is still performing. Last year, Loredana competed in the Sanremo Music Festival, finishing in seventh place.

Longtime love with Patricia Östfeldt

Following his second divorce, the tennis player waited a bit before walking down the aisle again. He married Patricia Östfeldt, 55, on June 8, 2002. The couple – who are still together – welcomed Leo in 2003. Björn regularly posts photos of himself and Patricia to Instagram, showing off their love. And his son Leo followed in his footsteps. Leo, 22, is a professional tennis player currently ranked no. 512.

© Getty Images Patricia and Bjorn have been married for 22 years

Björn is a huge supporter of his son. The former tennis player and Patricia – who share an Instagram account – congratulated Leo recently on his performance at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open. They wrote: "50 years ago Björn won his first round in @bnppnordicopen yesterday @leooborgg won his first!"