All about Australian Open semifinalist Elina Svitolina, who's married to another famous tennis player

Elina Svitolina just shocked the tennis world when she defeated the world no. three ranked Coco Gauff during the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The 31-year-old tennis player, who is currently ranked 12th in the world, beat Coco in straight sets.

"I tried my best to be positive, but I just felt like nothing for me at the moment was working," Coco explained in her news conference following the loss. "[Elina] played really well. And, unfortunately, usually when people raise their level, I'm able to raise mine, and today, I just didn't do that."

Elina will face world no. one, Aryna Sabalenka, in the semifinals on Thursday, January 29. So, as she prepares for the biggest match of her life, join HELLO! in getting to know tennis' latest star and her famous husband.

© Getty Images Elina was born in Ukraine The now tennis star was born in Odesa, Ukraine to her very athletic parents, Mikhaylo Svitolin and Olena Svitolina. Her dad, Mikhaylo, was a former wrestler while her mom was a former competitive rower. Growing up, Elina watched her brother play tennis and she desperately wanted to join him, both in the sport and in getting her dad's attention. She started playing when she was five and kept at it, gaining international acclaim.

© Getty Images She turned pro in 2008 When Elina was just 14-years-old, she turned pro. Her greatest achievement in her junior career was in 2010 when she won the French Open girls event. Since then, Elina has been consistent, but hasn't yet reached the height of the sport. At 31, she's won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semi finals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, but is still hoping for a Grand Slam finals appearance and win.

© Instagram Elina is married to fellow professional tennis player Gaël Monfils The future couple met in Paris when the French tennis player Gaël Monfils, 39, reached out to Elina after she won the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore. "I had known Gaël for quite some time, as we constantly participated in the same tournaments. But there was very little communication; he knew that I was in a long relationship," Elina said in 2019. "At the end of 2018, after winning the final tournament [in Singapore], I went to celebrate with my Paris friends. I posted a photo on Instagram, and Gaël wrote to me. We met and could no longer part." After dating for a few years, Gaël proposed to Elina with a three-stone emerald-cut engagement ring. They married on July 16, 2021.

© Instagram Elina is a mom Over a year after she and Gaël tied the knot, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Skaï. The proud dad announced the news to Instagram, writing: “I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00AM. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thx enough, my wife and God, for this special moment. Welcome to the world, my little princess SKAÏ." Elina's daughter joins her on the tour, traveling to New York, Melbourne, and more, showing her that moms can be present and succeed at their career. Gaël bragged about his wife in a 2024 press conference, saying: "She's an excellent and great mother and as you said she managed it well on the court. I'm surprised how well she came back, how strong she is mentally and physically. It's just amazing."