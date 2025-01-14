My midlife addiction reminded me just how strong I am

When I was invited to watch The Billie Jean King Tennis Cup in Malaga in November, I knew that I was in for an inspiring experience. I was a keen tennis player in my teens and expected I'd be inspired to pick up my racquet again - and I was right, but not for the reasons I expected...

I was invited to the tennis as a guest of Kory Marchisotto, the Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Cosmetics, one of the main brand sponsors of the event. Kory is a woman I have long admired for her tenacity and legendary vision of shaking up an industry I have worked in for over 25 years. Her passion for uplifting women and redefining beauty standards is infectious.

Kory spearheaded the brand's 'So Many Dicks' campaign which uncovered the unsettling truth that women make up only 27 per cent of U.S. corporate business boards, and her partnership with The Billie Jean King Cup sparks continued conversations around the importance of championing the limitless potential of women.

© Getty Images for ITF The players at the Billie Jean King cup inspired Donna to pick up her tennis racket again

Billie Jean King herself is also a legendary example of this philosophy. At 81, she remains a trailblazer in sports and is a lifelong advocate for gender equality. Billie's advocacy continues beyond the tennis court; she actively champions issues such as equal pay, inclusivity, and the empowerment of women in every phase of life. And for midlife women, her legacy is a reminder that it's never too late to make an impact and leave your mark on the world.

And so, as I sat in the audience watching some of the world's top female tennis players compete, I couldn't help but think about how the challenges of midlife mirror the intensity of a tennis match.

There are moments of triumph, like getting that well-earned promotion or watching your kids graduate; there are setbacks, especially during perimenopause when your body doesn't feel like your own; and talking of which, there are also constant needs to adapt. And just like those tennis players that I was admiring, midlife women have the power to rise to the occasion, fueled by determination and self-belief.

Donna and Kory Marchisotto of e.l.f Cosmetics backstage at the tennis

"Women like us should not be defined by age or life stage," Kory said to me after one of the matches. "We should be defined by our authenticity, and the light we bring to the world."

Kory's words struck a chord with me, as they encapsulate the essence of midlife - a time to embrace who you are and live your life with unapologetic confidence.

READ: I'm 55 and happier than ever - here’s how

Kory also reminded me about the importance of seizing opportunities and finding joy in the journey. "Life is your stage," she said. "Don't wait for permission to take the spotlight. Create your own rules, and shine your light as brightly as you can."

Playing tennis in midlife

Caught up in the event's celebration of strength and resilience, I came home so fired up that I was inspired to pick up my tennis racket once again. The same one I had played with at school, 30 years earlier.

Donna has rediscovered her love of tennis again

Watching the players’ determination and seeing their unwavering commitment to thrive reminded me of the joy and empowerment tennis once brought to my life. I had played tennis regularly, and was almost picked by my coach to train at Wimbledon. I loved the positive energy it gave me back then and I quickly discovered that even now at 48, hitting those yellow balls made me feel just as fired up as it did when I was 16.

Now I'm addicted to playing tennis again (up to three times a week and even sometimes at night) it has reminded me how the values of commitment, resilience and strength transcend all ages. And as I reach my fifties, I realize that I have an added advantage (no pun intended) to my game thanks to my age.

INSPIRATION: I started running at 50 – here's what you need to know

Life experience has given me the courage to step into old habits with a newfound confidence. Something I don't remember having at 16. I no longer worry that my legs might look dimply in the short tennis skirt. I don't worry that my second serve didn't get in (again) - I just try harder without the shame or fear of losing. My inner voice is kinder, more resilient.

So, let this be your call to action: whether you want to start wearing that red lipstick you loved wearing in your twenties again or fancy picking up the sport you once loved in high school, remember to own your journey, own your beauty, pick up the (metaphorical or not) tennis racquet and shine authentically and unapologetically.