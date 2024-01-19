Kelly Clarkson highlights tiny waist in figure-hugging outfit that drives fans wild

Kelly Clarkson made another stunning appearance on Thursday – and her fans went wild over her figure-hugging outfit.

The 41-year-old has lost as much as 50lbs since she relocated to New York City from LA, and she is loving showing off her slimmer frame in striking ensembles.

Taking to Instagram in a video for Wayfair, Kelly looked unreal in a purple, corduroy jumpsuit from & Other Stories that highlighted her tiny waist and trim physique.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson looks tiny in gorgeous purple jumpsuit

Standing in a garden while sharing her home tips with her followers, Kelly oozed confidence in the $159 one-piece.

The jumpsuit boasts a high waist, cropped silhouette, matching fabric belt, duo patch pockets, duo slash pockets, and a zip closure, which Kelly wore partially unzipped to create a plunging neckline.

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Go on with your skinny self, Kelly Clarkson. You look amazing. An inspiration."

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson looks tiny in her jumpsuit

A second said: "You look amazing! And love you in purple." A third added: "LOVE Kelly's look." A fourth wrote: "Oh wow, Kelly you look gorgeous!"

Nutrition expert Danni Duncan told HELLO! that Kelly looks to have lost as much as 50 lbs over the last eight months, and attributes it to the removal of ultra-processed and high sugar high-fat foods.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed how exploring her new city with her children, River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven, has helped her to transform her weight.

© Instagram Kelly created a plunging neckline

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she told People. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

However, Kelly hasn't lost weight for appearance's sake, but for her health. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t."

© Instagram Kelly shed weight after listening to her doctors

This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," she said.

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

Before Kelly shed light on her health journey, there were rumors that she turned to Ozempic – an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes, also known for its appetite-suppressing effects.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson is keeping fit by walking

While she never responded to these claims, in 2019, she addressed similar rumors that she turned to weight-loss supplements to help her slim down.

"Other fake news that's going around about me is that I've been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true," she wrote on Twitter.

"I ain't got time 4 all that," she added. "I eat the same stuff I always have. It's all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."

Kelly is looking slimmer than ever

Kelly's previous weight loss was the result of her turning to Steven Gundry's 'The Plant Paradox' book, which she revealed in 2018 helped her lose a whopping 40lbs after she experienced weight gain following an autoimmune disease diagnosis in 2006 and problems with her thyroid.

Last month, while interviewing Jenna Bush Hager and her sister Barbara, Kelly admitted that she "loves" how her recent weight loss has made her feel.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson before her recent weight loss

"I love losing weight," she admitted, before sharing her struggle to find clothes to fit her new shape.

"Here's the thing, jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist," she said. "This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it's a great problem."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.