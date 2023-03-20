TIME FOR YOU: The hormone balancing daily ritual that eased my PCOS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Welcome to Time For You, HELLO!'s brand new series that asks wellness experts for the one thing they do every day to boost their mood – take notes!

This week we spoke to nutritionist Hannah Alderson about the one way she makes time for herself, and how it helps to balance her hormones and manage her PCOS and endometriosis.

Hannah, why is time for you so important to your routine?

"Positive action, such as taking time for yourself, forms an important part of my lifestyle. It's an area that I get my clients to work on as it's crucial for balancing your hormones.

"Having dealt with hormonal dysfunction personally (PCOS and endometriosis), I have had to make time for myself a priority.

READ: What is endometriosis? All you need to know about the symptoms and treatment

"Balancing your hormones goes far beyond just the food you eat – working your nervous system is key. We can do this by reminding the body that it is safe. When we remind the body that it is safe, we can reduce elevated cortisol, to help us feel less stressed."

How do you reduce your cortisol?

"I do this by treating myself to little pockets of happiness, things that spark joy and calm my body.

"An evening bath is my absolute go-to. I add a full mug of Epsom salt bath into a warm bath, and if I want some bubbles I use Tropic’s Monoi and Orange Flower Bath Foam or an Espa bath oil.

Baths help Hannah Alderson wind down

Epsom salts are a fabulous hit of pure magnesium to the body, a mineral that is a relaxant. Your body absorbs this best through the skin, so it's wonderful to boost your levels in a bath."

How do you make your bath extra calming?

"Low lighting is a must as this can aid sleep later in the evening because it supports the production of the sleep hormone melatonin.

READ: 'How a 15-minute morning ritual keeps me happy'

"A couple of flickering candles and lights off does the trick. I usually use a facemask, something vitamin C serum based. I also make sure that I don't have my phone. As attractive as it is to take it into the bath for a scroll, the blue light exposure and stimulating nature of scrolling aren't ideal when you are looking to wind down. Plus, you’re not really switching off if you have your phone on.

Hannah Alderson avoids using her phone in the bath

"Music will often accompany a bath. I’m a big music fan. My playlist ranges from Dusty Springfield to Diana Ross to Disco to Classical to Motown and all the way to Roy Orbison and Ray Lamontagne – it all depends on what mood I am in."

Sounds so relaxing! How does your bath make you happier?

"It is uninterrupted time for myself. I get a big endorphin rush from the relaxing warm water and it's a little ritual that seems to stop time for a bit. It allows me time to think and to pamper myself with a little self-care. It's rest."

RELATED: 'How I stopped overthinking every tiny detail'

What do you love most about your bath?

"The stillness is what I love. I have young children, so stillness is not a common thing in the Alderson household. And I enjoy the lovely smells from my Chanel soap and Neom candle. I don’t get the chance to go to spas, so I bring the spa to me."

How often do you treat yourself?

"I tend to have a bath a couple of times a week, more so in the winter. Sometimes even a cheeky Sunday afternoon bath with the Sunday papers if I'm looking for a real treat.

"I have loved baths for as long as I can remember and have always been a 'bath person'.

DISCOVER: 'The 90-second ritual that wakes me up more than coffee'

"I do love a beauty product too and this goes hand in hand with bath time for me.

"I grew up in a house with a lovely roll-top bath overlooking a garden, so my love stemmed from there I guess. My best friend, who I lived with for many years, did and still does have a bath nearly every day, often flooding our poor neighbours in the flat below. So a bath became a pre-going out ritual in my 20s."

Looking for ways to add happiness to your day? Watch our video below for the ultimate happy inspiration

WATCH: 12 easy ways to feel happier each day

Loading the player...

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.