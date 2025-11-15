Ali Larter's disciplined 4.30am routine she swears by

Ali Larter is nearing her 50th birthday and looks and feels incredible, but she doesn't pretend that it comes easy. The Landman actress detailed her disciplined workout and diet routine when she opened up about her early morning start and the foods she swears by to keep her in tip top condition. Ali spoke to People about her regime and confessed: "I’ll tell you what. I work really hard, OK? I’m not pretending that I don’t."

She went on to say: "I’m up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It’s only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat." Ali juggles parenting her two children — son, Theodore, born in 2010, and daughter, Vivienne, born in 2015 — with her busy work schedule.

Diet

"I’m one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me," she said of her diet which includes protein-rich foods such as lean meat, fish, legumes and low fat dairy. Mayo Clinic says eating high-protein foods can increase muscle mass, improve bone density ad promote weight loss.

Hours of preparation

Ali plays glamourous, gold-digger, Angela Norris, in Taylor Sheridan's Landman, and she knows she has to look the part on-screen. She's all high-heels and tight dresses and Ali is regimented when it comes to keeping up appearances. "In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she told People. "When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

While exercise and staying in shape is important to Ali, away from the small-screen she says she's nothing like her character. "I love getting to be glamorous and fun, with the spray tans, the nails, the hair, and the jewelry," she said of being Angela. "[She] is an unabashedly more-is-more woman. It's just not who I am. It takes hours of preparation to get there. But when I walk into those scenes, I feel like her."

Off-screen

Ali's reality is an idyllic life in Idaho with her kids and husband Hayes MacArthur. During the COVID-19 pandemic they moved from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, and haven't looked back.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," Ali told Rue magazine. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it." She added: "Looking at the mountains relaxes and inspires me. Most of the time in my life, I feel like I’m going 1,000 miles an hour and these giant rocks chill me out."

And Ali has always made workouts a staple in her life. "I'm a huge believer in exercise and I think that anyone can have a down day or be going through different kinds of challenging times in their life," she told Parade.com. "For me, exercise is about getting out of your brain and into your body. I work out all the time and it's not just to get stronger. It's because of the mental lift that you get from it."