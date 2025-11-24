Ozempic baby boom - what experts say about the viral trend

It’s one of the more surprising side effects being discussed online: a wave of unexpected pregnancies among people taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. Social media users have dubbed it the 'Ozempic baby boom' and experts say there’s science behind the viral phrase.

According to Sydney GP Dr Mariam Chalaan, the trend is real. "When people talk about the ‘Ozempic baby boom,’ they’re referring to a noticeable rise in unplanned pregnancies among users of GLP-1 medications like semaglutide," she tells HELLO! "These drugs aren’t designed to improve fertility, but many people using them experience changes in metabolic health that can restore ovulation, even if they previously had irregular or absent cycles. In Australia, we’ve also seen early data showing pregnancies occurring within months of starting treatment, so this isn’t just social media chatter, there is a real clinical trend behind the phrase."

© Corbis via Getty Images GLP-1 medications work by improving insulin sensitivity, and insulin plays a critical role in hormone regulation

How GLP-1 drugs influence hormones and ovulation

GLP-1 medications work by improving insulin sensitivity, and insulin plays a critical role in hormone regulation. "When insulin levels are high, they can disrupt communication between the brain and the ovaries, which may interfere with ovulation," explains Dr Chalaan. "As insulin normalises, the hormonal environment often becomes more balanced. For some people, especially those with conditions like PCOS, this can mean ovulation returns. So the effect isn’t a direct fertility boost from the medication, but rather a knock-on effect of better metabolic regulation." Dr. Angela Kwong agrees: "I am seeing my patients with polycystic ovarian syndrome achieve a return of ovulation with an average of 13 per cent body weight loss."

© Getty Images Weight loss can improve fertility

The science: why fertility may improve after weight loss

Researchers have long known that even modest weight loss can improve fertility in people with insulin resistance or metabolic syndrome. "We know from decades of reproductive research that weight loss in people with overweight or insulin resistance can improve fertility," says Dr Chalaan. "This is because body fat influences sex hormone production. When weight decreases and insulin resistance improves, we often see reductions in excess androgens, improved menstrual regularity, and the return of predictable ovulation. Whether weight loss occurs through lifestyle changes or medications, those physiological shifts can create a more favourable environment for conception."

Why birth control users need to be cautious

Another layer of complexity is how these medications interact with oral contraception. "One important consideration is that GLP-1 medications slow gastric emptying," explains Dr Chalaan. "This can affect how oral contraceptives are absorbed, particularly if someone is experiencing nausea or vomiting, which are common early side effects. Combined with the potential return of ovulation, it means that people relying solely on the pill may be at increased risk of unintended pregnancy." She recommends reviewing contraception when starting or increasing the dose of a GLP-1 and discussing whether a non-oral or additional method might be more suitable. Dr. Kwong agrees: "This sometimes opens the conversation for what we call a LARC - a long acting reversible contraceptive - unaffected by delayed gastric emptying."

Be really clear on your goals

Advice for those trying — or not trying — to conceive

The key, says Dr Chalaan, is clarity and planning. "My main advice is to be really clear on your goals," she says. "If you’re hoping to avoid pregnancy, assume that your fertility may increase once your metabolic health improves, even if you’ve had difficulty conceiving in the past, and speak with your doctor about reliable contraception. If you are trying to conceive, GLP-1s can be part of a broader plan to improve health before pregnancy, but they’re not used during pregnancy, so you’ll need a timeline and a coordinated approach with your GP, endocrinologist, or fertility specialist. Awareness and planning are key on both sides."

Should you take Ozempic if you’re planning pregnancy?

Dr Chalaan cautions that semaglutide is not safe to use during pregnancy and must be discontinued well in advance of trying to conceive. "Semaglutide is not recommended during pregnancy, and because it stays in the body for several weeks, it generally needs to be stopped at least two months before trying to conceive," she explains. "If someone is planning pregnancy, we work backwards together — looking at when to stop the medication, how to maintain metabolic health afterwards, and whether alternative strategies might support them through the transition. The safest approach is a planned one, with medical guidance and a clear timeline."

© Getty Images If you discover you're pregnant, stop the medication and speak with your Doctor

I'm pregnant - now what?

"You are not alone", says Dr. Angela Kwong, "We are seeing a rise in inadvertent pregnancies whilst taking GLP-1's more often, and as such we are developing a clearer understanding.

If you discover you're pregnant, stop the medication and speak with your Doctor. GLP-1's aren't recommended during pregnancy. Your Doctor can counsel you on the next steps, advise you on any early checks needed, and coordinate care with the antenatal team.

The takeaway

The so-called "Ozempic baby boom" may sound like a social media myth, but doctors are seeing genuine cases where improved metabolic health leads to restored fertility. "For many, it’s a positive outcome — the body becoming more hormonally balanced," says Dr Chalaan. "But for others, it’s an unexpected surprise. Either way, understanding how these medications interact with hormones and contraception is essential."

Expert bios

Dr Mariam Chalaan is a Sydney based GP and Juniper Clinical Advisor. She is a leading voice in women’s and family health. She champions evidence-based care and clear, compassionate communication. Her clinical focus spans fertility, pregnancy, and parenting.

Dr. Angela Kwong, MBBS DCH FRACGP is a Sydney-based GP and the NSW State Lead for the RACGP Specific Interests Group in Obesity Management. She is the Founder of Enlighten Me, an award-winning medically supervised weight management program and doctor designed meal replacement shake.

