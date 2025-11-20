Luke Combs showcases weight loss transformation at 2025 CMA Awards

Luke Combs previously admitted that he has "struggled" with his weight his "entire life", but on Wednesday, he showed off his slimmed-down physique while walking the red carpet at the 2025 CMA Awards.

The "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" singer looked svelte in a deep red patterned suit after revealing in July that he had lost 30lbs after focusing more on his health.

Luke, who opened the CMAs at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, looked noticeably trimmer as he posed for photos alongside his pregnant wife, Nicole Hocking. The couple announced in September that they are expecting their third child. They are also parents to sons Beau, two, and Tex, three.

Luke shared an update on his weight loss transformation in July while promoting his single, "Back in the Saddle."

© Getty Images Luke looked noticeably slimmer at the 2025 CMAs

"Obviously I've been working real hard on this record for a long time, and I've got this lead single coming out. I'm just jazzed, man," he said in an Instagram Story video. "Good day. Great day to be alive. Kid's down 30 lbs. Lot of hard work. Lot of missed cakes on birthdays."

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2023, Luke opened up about his struggles with his weight.

© FilmMagic Luke revealed in July he had lost 30lbs

"I think my physical fitness and my appearance and my size has always been something that I struggled with, from the time I was a child," he said.

"And it's this mountain that I've always been standing at the bottom of, trying to run up, but then inherently slipping down every time."

He added: "And it's this thing that I feel like if I don't overcome it in my lifetime, it will be my biggest regret, without a doubt. … It is a burden that weighs so heavily on me."

© Billboard via Getty Images Luke was joined by his pregnant wife, Nicole

Luke emphasized that his new focus on his health is not "because I care what other people think about me, about the way I look, about my size or any of that. It's because what I feel like it means about me as a man.

"Because there's this thing that I wanna accomplish that is solely up to me, nobody else can do it for me, nobody did this to me," he concluded. "I want so badly to conquer that, and I will."

© Instagram Luke wants to get healthier for himself and his kids

Luke admitted that when he finally reaches his ideal weight, it will "mean something" to him and his family.

"I'm excited for that day to come, because I know that will mean so much to me. I want it to mean something to my children.

© Getty Images Luke pictured in 2023 before his 30lbs weight loss

"I wanna be runnin' around the yard with my children. I wanna take my son on an elk hunt when he's 16 years old and hike up a mountain when I'm in my late 40's. I wanna do that with him.

"And I know right now I can't do that with him, and that bugs the [expletive] outta me."