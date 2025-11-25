NFL schedule for Thanksgiving and Black Friday – including can't-miss game between Bears and Eagles

For many, there is no Thanksgiving without football. The NFL doesn't take Turkey Day off! And this year is no different. With four games scheduled on Thursday and Friday, NFL fans have a lot to celebrate this year.

In week 13 of the season, we are only six weeks away from playoffs! Your favorite team is either looking forward to the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl or they are praying for January and a much needed break. As we look ahead towards one of the biggest football days during the year, HELLO! broke down the games to watch while you snack on mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Who is playing on Thanksgiving?

Every year, the Detroit Lions host a Thanksgiving game. This year, the Lions (7-4) face the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) at 1 PM ET on FOX. The Packers, who have a strong defense and who have already defeated the Lions, are slightly favored to win.

© Getty Images Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions QB, loves the Thanksgiving game

At 4:30 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) play against the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) on CBS. The Chiefs, who have had an uncharacteristically slow season, are favored to win, which would help them make it to the playoffs.

Aside from an exciting game, the Cowboys always put on a good Thanksgiving show. In years past, the Jonas Brothers, Lainey Wilson, and Dolly Parton, have performed during halftime. This year, Post Malone is headlining the halftime show. Furthermore, fans across the country will tune in to see if Taylor Swift makes a rare away game appearance to cheer on her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

© Getty Images Dolly Parton dressed like the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during her performance

Lastly, the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) face the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) at 8:30 PM ET on NBC. While fans love currently injured Joe Burrow, the Bengals have had a rough season. The Ravens are the favorite, and a win only further improves their playoff positioning.

The Black Friday matchup – Bears vs. Eagles

© Getty Images Travis Kelce is in his 13th season in the NFL

The big game of the holiday week is between the Chicago Bears (8-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3), which can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video. While the Eagles are currently favorite to win by seven points, everyone loves an underdog! The Bears last made the playoffs in 2021, when they lost in the wild card round to the New Orleans Saints. They haven't appeared in the Super Bowl since 2007, and haven't won the Super Bowl since 1986.

The Eagles are a whole other story. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs. In the past seven years, the team has appeared in three Super Bowls, winning two. And this year, with their successful defense and close team, the Eagles are likely to win the NFC East.

© Getty Images Jalen Hurts is looking to win his second Super Bowl

Other games over the holiday weekend

While the bulk of the exciting games are on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the football doesn't stop there! On Sunday, November 30, the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) face the Tennessee Titans (1-10) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-7) play against the New York Jets (2-9).