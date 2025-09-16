Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield's influencer wife
The quarterback just won his second game of the 2025 season and was cheered on by his wife, Emily Wilkinson Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend the 2018 Footwear News Achievement Awards© FilmMagic
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
As Baker Mayfield starts his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has a lot of support from his family. The quarterback won his second game of the season against the Houston Texans on Monday, September 15 and was cheered on by his wife, Emily Wilkinson Mayfield. The couple met in 2017 and were engaged six months later. In 2019, Emily and Baker married in a large ceremony in Malibu, California. The happy couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kova Jade Mayfield, in April 2024.

Baker was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but was traded to the Carolina Panthers a few years later after the Browns hired the controversial Deshaun Watson. Baker suffered an injury with the Panthers and was released by the team, before being picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Finally, Baker landed with the Buccaneers where he seems to be succeeding.

Through it all, Baker has had the love of his wife. Here's everything we know about Emily and her relationship with the quarterback.

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors© FilmMagic

She went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Emily was born in Nebraska in 1991 and decided to attend her home state's college. She graduated with a degree in business administration in 2013. Soon after, Emily moved to Los Angeles where she worked at Galanis Plastic Surgery as a patient coordinator until 2018.

Emily Wilkinson at her husband's game© Instagram

She met Baker through a mutual friend

In 2017, Emily was introduced to Baker by a mutual friend who had been trying to set them up for months. She told Brides that a chance encounter on FaceTime finally brought them together. "He put two and two together and realized I was the girl our friend had been trying to set him up with all that time!" Emily explained.

Baker Mayfield, Emily Wilkinson, and their daughter© Instagram

Emily was initially uninterested in Baker

Before they became a couple, Baker tried to get Emily's attention by repeatedly following and unfollowing her on Instagram. That move didn't work with his now wife. Emily reflected on his courtship to ESPN: "I was assuming he'd be the typical playboy athlete." But, after a lunch date before the Rose Bowl, sparks flew.

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson on their wedding day© Instagram

They got married at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu

After a quick engagement, the two got married at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in front of 350 guests. "I'm from Nebraska and Baker is from Texas, so we both really love the outdoors," Emily told Brides. Baker's NFL colleagues Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. attended the wedding.

Emily Wilkinson is an influencer© Instagram

Emily is an influencer

While sharing moments of her travels and views from the sidelines, Emily has garnered quite a following on social media. As of September 2025, she has over 225k followers on Instagram. Her skills on camera came in handy when she joined Baker for several commercials while he was the spokesperson for Progressive Insurance.

