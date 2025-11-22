Hailee Steinfeld reveals why a gift guide for kids is 'personally relevant to my life'

Hailee Steinfeld just made a major revelation. The Oscar nominated actress shared why a gift guide for kids is "personally relevant" to her life in her newsletter, Beau Society.

Hailee, 28, is married to the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, 29. The two were first linked in May 2023 and went Instagram official over a year later in July 2024. Josh posted photos of him with Hailee to his 1.8 million Instagram followers with the caption: "Onward."

The actress is a huge supporter of Josh and his career and is often spotted at Bills games. While the couple has only been married for six months, that doesn't stop speculations that they are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

In her newsletter, Hailee explained why a kid's gift guide is relevant, saying: "I'm lucky enough to have adorable nieces and nephews." She continued: "When you're getting a gift for a little one, you're really gifting to their parents, and these picks keep them in mind too."

© Getty Images Josh and Hailee met in 2023

The actress included a toddler cardigan sweater set from GAP, a wet wipe cover to organize even the littlest things, a baby carrier for "the cool mom," and a makeup play kit for your little one who wants to play dress up.

Hailee's big brother, Griffin Steinfeld, 31, is a NASCAR driver, entrepreneur, and dad to Leo and Pippa. Her husband, Josh, has two nephews and a niece – Kashtyn, Cooper, and Phoebe. The couple loves their family and are excited about building one of their own.

© Getty Images Hailee and her brother Griffin grew up in California

In November, Hailee opened up about her relationship with Josh to Bustle, saying: "That inner peace that you have, that rock, that solid, consistent part of your life is indescribable. I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world."

She continued: "Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I’ve always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him." When asked if she and Josh were thinking about having kids, she quickly replied: "Of course."

© Instagram The couple got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California

But for now, Hailee and Josh are focusing on their careers. The actress, who appeared in one of 2025's most talked about films – Sinners – is set to star opposite Miles Teller in Winter Games, a sporty romantic comedy.

Josh's Buffalo Bills are second in the AFC East, behind the New England Patriots. It's likely the Bills will make the playoffs, with Josh hoping to lead them to their first Super Bowl appearance since January 1994.

What is Beau Society?

Hailee moved her newsletter covering her life, unscripted conversations, and stories from sets, to Substack at the end of October. Beau Society already has over 87,000 subscribers. Hailee launched the newsletter in August 2024 "after years of dreaming about it."

© Getty Images Josh and his brother, Jason Allen, both played football growing up

She was "searching for a better way to connect with people I care about in a way that felt deeply personal, beyond the noise of social media." The actress named it Beau Society because everyone in her family calls her "Beau."

Substack is an online publishing platform where writers can build their own newsletters, articles, and videos. A key feature of Substack is that it allows creators the option of monetizing their work.