Chrissy Teigen concerns fans with alarming photo of bandaged face

Chrissy Teigen caused concern among her followers when she shared a photo of her face wrapped in bandages.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and offered no explanation as she filmed herself in a hospital bed with a beige bandage wrapped from under her chin to the top of her head.

The alarming photo appeared to have Chrissy inundated with questions as she revealed on Friday the reason behind her shocking appearance.

While many speculated that she underwent plastic surgery on her face, Chrissy confessed that she actually underwent a "hairline lowering procedure".

Sharing a close-up photo of her forehead that revealed tiny stiches along her hairline, she penned: "Hi friends! A lot of you are wondering about my hospital pic which is very understandable as I gave no explanation, lol.

"I had a hairline lowering procedure. Lost a lot in the front from babies and it's just very thin up there. When you see it on a [red] carpet it's ALWAYS extensions."

She added: "Anyhow I'll share more later if you're interested in the journey because it really is a journey lol."

Plastic surgery

Chrissy is no stranger to using a professional hand to alter her appearance and has been open about the work she's had done on her body.

In 2017, she revealed she had liposuction on her underarms, telling Refinery 29: "I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things.

"It's a big secret, but I don't care," she continued. "It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.

"I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing," she added. "I have no regrets."

In 2021, she revealed that she had her buccal fat removed – a procedure which involves removing fat from the cheeks to create a more contoured face.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," the cookbook author said on her Instagram story at the time. "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results, and I like it."

Chrissy also shared in 2020 that she had breast augmentation surgery at the start of her modeling career.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she said. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Soon after her confession, Chrissy announced that she was having her breast implants removed.

"So...I'm getting surgery soon," she wrote on Twitter (now X). "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out!"

She explained: "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"