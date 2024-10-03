Amanda Bynes is putting her college education to good use after sharing an exciting new chapter with her fans.

The former Nickelodeon star, 38, has turned her hand to the fashion world after collaborating with fashion designer Austin Babbitt on his Asspizza brand.

© Instagram Amanda has collaborated with designer Austin Babbitt

Amanda took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share her happy news, revealing that her original artwork features on a T-shirt and a pair of shorts.

Both clothing items feature a drawing of a woman, while the shorts also boast a second drawing, and they are available in black, white, and gray.

"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," the former actor captioned a photo of her designs.

Amanda graduated from California's FIDM, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, in 2019.

© Instagram Amanda's original artwork features on the clothing

Speaking to People, Amanda revealed that she was "working on doing a pop-up art show in December," with Austin, adding that it "will have art and clothing."

Amanda has dreamed of her own clothing line for years, revealing in 2020 that she hoped to design a collection of her own after her graduating from FIDM.

© Instagram Amanda's drawings feature on a T-shirt and a pair of shorts

"Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online," she added.

Amanda's fashion collaboration comes after she shared her plans to become a professional manicurist.

© MEGA Amanda has aspirations of becoming a manicurist

In April, she shared on X – formerly Twitter – that she was heading back to school before taking her manicurist's exam.

She explained: "Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again," adding: "So I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon."

© Bauer-Griffin Amanda shared in 2020 her dreams to start her own clothing line

Amanda has hinted at her passion for being a nail technician as far back as 2022, when she shared she was in cosmetology school.

Late last year, she reiterated her plans when she announced she would be putting on pause her newly launched podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, after only the premiere episode, in order to focus on her nail tech aspirations.

© Instagram Amanda quit her podcast to get her manicurist license

She wrote on Instagram Stories at the time: "I was actually surprised [at the success] and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to.

"After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

© FOX Amanda quit acting in 2010

Once a Hollywood leading lady when it came to sitcoms and romantic comedies in the late 1990s and 2000s, Amanda abruptly quit Hollywood with a single tweet in 2010, seemingly at the peak of her career.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first," she wrote from her now-deleted account.